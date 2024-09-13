Nigeria: Security Operatives Begin Crackdown On Kidnappers in Imo

Like other states in Nigeria's South-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

Combined security forces have begun a specialised operation to flush out kidnappers and other criminals in Imo State, Nigeria's South-east.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said apart from kidnappers, the operation was also targeted at armed robbers and other violent criminal syndicates in the state.

The police spokesperson said kidnappers had been terrorising residents of Obinze, Ihiagwa and Avu - all in Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

The kidnappers have also been terrorising residents living around the Federal University of Technology (FUTO), he said.

Mr Okoye said the joint operation was being carried out by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and those of the Nigerian Army.

"This joint effort underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities.

"The operation will leverage the combined expertise and resources of both agencies to bring those responsible for these criminal acts to justice," he said.

The police spokesperson said the operation was launched in response to increased kidnap attacks in the communities in recent times.

"Our objective is to enhance the peace and security of the state and to guarantee that educational institutions, including FUTO, remain safe environments for learning," he said.

He assured that the police in the state and personnel of the Nigerian Army will remain committed to upholding law and order as well as provide updates on the progress of the operation.

Mr Okoye said the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, has appealed for support from Nigerians in dislodging criminals in the state.

Mr Danjuma urged residents to report to the police any suspicious persons or activities for prompt action.

"By working together, we can enhance our efforts to combat these criminal elements effectively," he said.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria's south-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials, and facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants to be carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.