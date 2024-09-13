Zimbabwe: Millers Invite Activist Matinyarare to Present 'Scientific' Evidence of Claimed Cancer, HIV Causing Products

13 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Zimbabwean millers have invited activist Rutendo Matinyarare to present scientific evidence of his claims that some of their products are carrying cancer and HIV-causing agents.

The meeting, which follows months of acrimony and court rulings against Matinyarare, has been set for September 17 in Harare.

Matinyarare made sensational claims on social media last year, accusing local millers of selling products that were fueling numerous ailments to their consumers.

The claims were dismissed, while the South African and Zimbabwean High Courts ordered that he delete the posts, rulings he is yet to respect.

"Our esteemed members have been following your several social media posts on your claim that some local maize meal brands contain cancer causing agents/substances," said Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) secretary Moses Maunganidze in a letter gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com.

"Your claims, we respectfully submit, are of great national public health security importance.

"I am pleased to invite you to attend this meeting and make your presentation on the same. Your presentation will provide an opportunity for our members to receive and thoroughly examine your empirical scientific evidence. We believe that this engagement is in the best interest of consumers who have the right to know."

Matinyarare's South African case was filed by Innscor, which he claimed was pumping Genetically Modified Organisms into the market.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.