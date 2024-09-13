Zimbabwe: Millers Invite Activist Matinyarare to Present 'Scientific' Evidence of Claimed Cancer, HIV Causing Products

Zimbabwean millers have invited activist Rutendo Matinyarare to present scientific evidence of his claims that some of their products are carrying cancer and HIV-causing agents.

The meeting, which follows months of acrimony and court rulings against Matinyarare, has been set for September 17 in Harare.

Matinyarare made sensational claims on social media last year, accusing local millers of selling products that were fueling numerous ailments to their consumers.

The claims were dismissed, while the South African and Zimbabwean High Courts ordered that he delete the posts, rulings he is yet to respect.

"Our esteemed members have been following your several social media posts on your claim that some local maize meal brands contain cancer causing agents/substances," said Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) secretary Moses Maunganidze in a letter gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com.

"Your claims, we respectfully submit, are of great national public health security importance.

"I am pleased to invite you to attend this meeting and make your presentation on the same. Your presentation will provide an opportunity for our members to receive and thoroughly examine your empirical scientific evidence. We believe that this engagement is in the best interest of consumers who have the right to know."

Matinyarare's South African case was filed by Innscor, which he claimed was pumping Genetically Modified Organisms into the market.