Zimbabwe: Comedian Learnmore Jonasi in America's Got Talent Finals

13 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi has made it to the finals of television show, America's Got Talent.

The Season 19 finale, will see the winner walking away with US$1 million grand prize and the chance at fame and fortune in Las Vegas.

The finals are scheduled for September 17, 2024, and the results will be announced on September 24.

The top 10 are as follows, Sebastian and Sonia

AIRFOOTWORKS

Hakuna Matata Acrobats

DeeDee SimonBrent Street

Learnmore Jonasi

Richard Goodall

Roni Sagi & Rhythm

Sky Elements

Solange Kardinaly

