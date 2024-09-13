Uganda: Nurses, Midwives Unite in Tribute to Fallen Leader Judith Kyarisima

In a poignant ceremony today, nurses and midwives from across Uganda gathered to honor the memory of Kyarisima Judith, the late National General Secretary of the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union (UNMU).

Led by Sharon Atuheire, Chairperson of Midwives at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, the healthcare workers lit candles at Katete Primary School to pay tribute to a leader remembered for her unwavering advocacy for nurses and midwives.

Kyarisima, a senior midwife, was found dead on September 9, 2024, after being reported missing from her home a week earlier.

The vigil drew a large crowd, reflecting the profound impact she had on the nursing community and beyond.

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues, Atuheire invoked the legacy of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, whose principles of compassion and dedication continue to inspire healthcare workers today.

"Lighting these candles today is our way of paying tribute to Florence Nightingale, whose legacy inspires us to offer compassionate care," Atuheire said.

"Her work during the Crimean War resonates with us, as we, too, face our own battles within the healthcare system."

For those assembled, the candlelight vigil was more than a farewell; it was a reaffirmation of their shared commitment to improving working conditions, echoing the struggles that Kyarisima herself had championed.

Kyarisima was known for her tireless efforts to secure better pay and working conditions for her colleagues.

Her leadership and advocacy left an indelible mark on Uganda's nursing profession.

"We owe so much to Judith, who mentored many of us in leadership," said one nurse. "She fought tirelessly for our salaries to be increased and for our voices to be heard."

The nurses, united in their grief, have vowed to continue Kyarisima's fight for justice and better conditions.

"If justice is not given, we shall put down our tools," declared Alex Twekwase, National Organizing Secretary of UNMU, capturing the resolve of those present.

The search for Kyarisima, which began after her disappearance on September 2, ended in tragedy when her body was discovered on September 9.

Her death has sparked outrage and calls for a thorough investigation. "We demand justice for Judith," Twekwase stated. "We will not stop until that justice is served."

As they mourned, the nurses also reaffirmed their dedication to the profession Kyarisima so passionately defended.

"What Judith fought for, as the union, we must carry it on," emphasized Sister Juliet Ankunda, urging her colleagues to protect the rights and properties of nurses as Kyarisima did.

Kyarisima's legacy, much like Florence Nightingale's lamp, will continue to serve as a symbol of resilience and determination for nurses and midwives across Uganda.

The healthcare community is now more united than ever, determined to honor her memory by continuing her advocacy for better working conditions, healthcare infrastructure, and respect for their profession.