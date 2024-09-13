Uganda: Frustration Grows Over Delayed Luweero-Butalangu Road Project

Residents and local leaders in Nakaseke district are voicing their frustration over the slow progress of the Luwero-Butalangu Road construction, a 30-kilometer project launched on Heroes Day, June 9, 2023.

Despite being 65% into the three-year project timeline, less than 10% of the work has been completed.

The project, valued at Shs 93 billion and awarded to DOTT Services Limited, has become a point of contention as community members struggle with inadequate transportation infrastructure. Enock Nyongore, Chairperson of the Roads Committee and MP for Nakaseke North, expressed concerns over the delay.

"When we inquired about the progress, they admitted to only 8% completion, even though 65% of the construction period has elapsed. We are worried about meeting the project's deadline," Nyongore stated.

He added that local residents face significant challenges due to poor road conditions, particularly in transporting goods like milk, resulting in substantial financial losses.

Nyongore also criticized DOTT Services for its lack of communication, noting that the company has repeatedly failed to attend committee meetings without explanation.

Efforts to reach the site manager for comment were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls. Meanwhile, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has acknowledged financial difficulties contributing to the project's sluggish pace.

"We have been experiencing financial issues in the 2023/2024 fiscal year, but the government is actively working to resolve these problems. I visited the site two weeks ago and observed that the contractors are making efforts to advance the work," said Allan Sempebwa, UNRA Spokesperson.

Sempebwa also highlighted that compensation for affected landowners along the road has been a significant challenge but assured that steps are being taken to resolve these concerns.

The delays in the Luwero-Butalangu Road project add to the broader transportation issues facing Nakaseke district.

Last month, local taxi drivers staged a protest over the deteriorating state of the 53-kilometer Butalangu-Ngoma Road, emphasizing the urgent need for infrastructure improvement in the region.

Local leaders and residents are now calling on UNRA and the Ministry of Works and Transport to expedite the construction process and mitigate the negative impact on the community.