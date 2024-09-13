Somalia: Why Do Pregnant Women Crave Charcoal?

Eating charcoal during pregnancy is a long-standing tradition in Somali communities. But are people aware of the health risks?

Obstetrician, Dr. Ahmed Fartaag explains that eating charcoal can cause serious health problems for both the unborn baby and the mother. It can lead to issues like constipation, stomach pain and digestive problems.

Pregnant women often crave charcoal and other non-food items. It is a condition known as pica. Some studies suggest that a craving for charcoal is a sign of anaemia. A specially treated charcoal, known as 'activated charcoal' is considered safe to take but only in small quantities. It is not the same as normal charcoal which should be avoided.

Sahra Mahamud, who sells charcoal, says many pregnant women eat charcoal to satisfy cravings.

"I began selling charcoal two years ago and soon saw women eating it. They would pick up pieces from the ground, put them in their mouths and eat them."

The social activist Khadiija Mahamed Guutaale has written about how many Somalis are still unaware of the dangers of eating charcoal. Many do not know that the production of charcoal is harmful for the environment.

Trees have been cut down across Somalia to make charcoal, especially acacia or galol trees. This leaves the land stripped of vegetation. Charcoal made from acacia is prized across the world. Somalia continues to export charcoal, especially to the Gulf, despite an international ban imposed in 2012.

"I have seen the effects of eating charcoal on pregnant women since I was young. I've seen many people close to me affected by this, which is why I decided to write about its harmful effects on health and the environment."