Kenya: 48-Member Caucus of Mt Kenya MPs Declares Kindiki Region's Chief

Nairobi — Forty-eight Members of Parliament (MPs) drawn from the Mt Kenya region and its 'diaspora' have declared Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki their leader.

Speaking Thursday, the lawmakers expressed frustration over the lack of a clear focal point to channel their developmental concerns and priorities to the national government.

The caucus declared Kindiki as its link with President William Ruto's administration in an apparent coup against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who has been working to consolidate the region behind him .

They argued that the absence of a centralized representative had hindered efforts to advance the region's agenda.

"Given the prevailing state of affairs and the urgency of the mission ahead, there is need to have a link that will create a nexus between us and the National Executive on matters development," the MPs said in a joint statement.

"Accordingly, we, as the elected leaders from this region and its Diaspora on our own behalf and that of our people, unanimously resolve that our link to the National Government be the Cabinet Secretary for the Interior and National Administration Prof. Kithure Kindiki, whose responsibilities includes the coordination of National Government functions across Country."

The legislators also announced the formation of a coordinating committee to act as a bridge between the region's MPs and the national executive.

The committee will focus on advancing a legislative and development agenda tailored to the needs of the region and its diaspora implied to mean elecoral units outside geopgraphical boundaries of the region but where the region hold significant influence .

While reaffirming their support for the Kenya Kwanza government, the MPs declared their "irrevocable faith in the unity and indivisibility of our region and the nation of Kenya".

High octane politics

In what appeared to be a veiled attack on Gachagua, the MPs lamented over "high octane politics around fathom unity to support individual and personal ambition rather than the articulation, pursuit and lobbying of the interests of our constituents."

They also accused certain political figures of threatening them with "dire political consequences" if they did not align with specific personal agendas, signaling growing internal discord.

The MPs stressed that unity was essential if the region were to benefit from the Ruto administration's policies and projects.

The lawmakers emphasized that their constituents were counting on them to deliver on development promises, noting that they were already behind schedule in enacting key legislative reforms necessary to revitalize critical economic sectors, including agriculture and business.

"As we continue with superiority contests and bickering, the people we represent expect us to aggregate and lobby for the prioritization of key projects to ensure the actualization of the promises in our manifesto on Guaranteed Minimum Returns (GMR) for our food and cash crops including; coffee, tea, potatoes, macadamia, better prices for milk and poultry products, reduction of the cost of animal feeds, and advancement of our business, commercial and enterprise interests and other outstanding manifesto commitments," they said.

The MPs, in what the christened the Nyahururu Declaration, also resolved to advocate for a favorable Division of Revenue formula, aimed at securing a funding model that maximizes benefits for their region.

"It is our firm belief that with focus and unity of purpose it is possible to put our energies together and realize great outcomes for the people we represent during the remaining three years," the caucus said.

Additionally, the MPs committed to redouble efforts to ensure the implementation of key projects for the region and its diaspora, as outlined in the Kenya Kwanza Plan.

MPs present included Mwangi Kiunjuri (Laikipia East), Eric Wamumbi (Mathira) Kimani Ichung'wah (Kikuyu), John Kaguchia (Mukurweini), Simon King'ara (Ruiru) Machua Waithaka (Kiambu Town), Betty Maina (Murang'a), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West) and Samuel Gachobe (Subukia).

Mt Kenya East politics

The development comes just three days after a similar meeting involving 21 MPs from the region.

On September 9, MPs from Mt Kenya East region endorsed Kindiki to act as a linkage between the region and the government.

Leaders drawn from Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu Counties made the resolution following a meating at a hotel in Embu.

"As the legislators of Mt. Kenya East, and on behalf of our people, we have unanimously agreed that the link between us and the executive is Prof. Kithure Kindiki," they said.

These developments come amid growing speculation about a possible fallout between President Ruto and his Deputy particularly in light of recent formation of a broad-based government which brought together allies of Opposition Leader Raila Odinga in government.

"We acknowledge the need for a strong linkage with the Executive to fastrack our region's priorities. Through collaboration and constant dialogue, we are confident that Mount Kenya East will progressively secure a stronger recognition in the national agenda," the Mount Kenya East leaders affirmed.

Leaders present in the Embu meeting were: Mpuru Aburi (Tigania East), Geofrey Ruku(Mbeere North) John Mutunga (Tigania West) John Paul Mwirigi(Igembe South), George Murugara(Tharaka) Dan Karitho(Igembe Central),Japhet Kareke Mbiuki(Maara) Elizabeth Karambu Kailemia(Meru women representative) Rindikiri, Mugambi Murwithania(Buuri) and Embu Senator Alexander Mudigi.

The Mount Kenya East leaders wriggled themselves out of the larger Mount Kenya or Central Kenya region insisting they have come of age to negotiate their political demands through their newly appointed kingpin.

The lawmarkers asserted that their vote basket matters in the presidential contest and therefore they expect to see more development in their region.

The last gazetted Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission data reported the number of voters in Mt Kenya at 5.9 million with Mt Kenya West accounting for 4.6 million voters, while Mt Kenya East had 1.3 million.