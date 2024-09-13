South Africa: Pastor Mboro Gets Bail, Bodyguard Out On a Warning After State Changes Position On 'Rifle' Evidence

12 September 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Michelle Banda

In the ongoing Paseka 'Pastor Mboro' Motsoeneng case, the Palm Ridge Magistrates' Court has freed Mboro and co-accused bodyguard Clement Camllot Baloyi on unopposed bail of R3,000 and a warning, respectively.

Listen to this article 3 min Listen to this article 3 min The self-styled prophet and Baloyi were released on Thursday after more than a month in custody following their arrest on 6 August 2024 on 12 charges, including kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, discharging a firearm, assault and malicious damage to property.

Their first attempt at securing bail was rejected in August, with Magistrate Katlego Mokoena saying the pair had not discharged the onus that rests on them or provided any evidence that had satisfied the court that it was in the interest of justice that they be granted bail. Mboro's son, however, was granted bail.

Position reversed

The outcome of the latest bail bid was influenced by a significant shift by prosecutor Peello Vilakazi who on Thursday reversed the State's position on the schedule of offences. Despite having argued for a Schedule 5 classification earlier in the week, the State conceded that, based on the current evidence, the alleged rifle was a replica, and pending ballistic tests, reduced the matter to an unscheduled bail application.

The case follows the circulation of a video allegedly taken at Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on 5 August 2024...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.