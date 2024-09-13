South Africa: Pastor Mboro Gets Bail, Bodyguard Out On a Warning After State Changes Position On 'Rifle' Evidence

In the ongoing Paseka 'Pastor Mboro' Motsoeneng case, the Palm Ridge Magistrates' Court has freed Mboro and co-accused bodyguard Clement Camllot Baloyi on unopposed bail of R3,000 and a warning, respectively.

Listen to this article 3 min Listen to this article 3 min The self-styled prophet and Baloyi were released on Thursday after more than a month in custody following their arrest on 6 August 2024 on 12 charges, including kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, discharging a firearm, assault and malicious damage to property.

Their first attempt at securing bail was rejected in August, with Magistrate Katlego Mokoena saying the pair had not discharged the onus that rests on them or provided any evidence that had satisfied the court that it was in the interest of justice that they be granted bail. Mboro's son, however, was granted bail.

Position reversed

The outcome of the latest bail bid was influenced by a significant shift by prosecutor Peello Vilakazi who on Thursday reversed the State's position on the schedule of offences. Despite having argued for a Schedule 5 classification earlier in the week, the State conceded that, based on the current evidence, the alleged rifle was a replica, and pending ballistic tests, reduced the matter to an unscheduled bail application.

The case follows the circulation of a video allegedly taken at Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on 5 August 2024...