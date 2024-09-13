Uganda: Report Reveals High Rates of Violence Against Children in Uganda's Refugee Settlements

A new survey conducted in Uganda's refugee settlements has revealed alarming rates of violence against children, highlighting the harsh realities faced by young people in these humanitarian settings.

The first-ever Humanitarian Violence Against Children Survey (HVACS), conducted in 2022, found that nearly 50% of young adults aged 18 to 24 experienced some form of violence before they turned 18.

The violence, encompassing sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, has left devastating impacts on the victims' health, education, and mental well-being.

The study, conducted by the Baobab Research Program Consortium (RPC) in collaboration with the Ugandan government and international organizations like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), highlights the prevalence of violence in refugee communities.

"We hope that the learnings and impacts from the first-ever HVACS reverberate across the wider region," said Dr. Chi-Chi Undie, Research Director of Baobab RPC. "Our work is foundational, and there is much more to be done."

The survey sampled 13- to 24-year-olds from all 13 refugee settlements in Uganda.

It found that 40% of boys and 32% of girls aged 13 to 17 had experienced violence in the past year alone.

Disturbingly, many children encountered violence after arriving at the refugee settlements.

Among 18- to 24-year-olds, 73% of females and 53% of males reported their first experience of sexual violence occurred after resettlement.

The survey findings show that violence severely disrupts children's education.

Despite high school enrollment rates exceeding 90%, more than a quarter of adolescent girls and over half of adolescent boys missed school due to experiences of sexual violence.

The impact extends beyond education. The mental health toll on survivors of violence is profound, with many experiencing mental distress, suicidal thoughts, and self-harm.

Survivors were found to suffer significantly more from these issues compared to their peers. Unfortunately, despite widespread awareness of where to seek help, there is a significant gap between knowledge and action.

Although 55% of females and 73% of males knew where to seek help, only 5% of females and 17% of males sought assistance following sexual violence.

Of those who sought help, just 3% of females and 17% of males actually received support.

Lydia Wasula, Principal Probation and Welfare Officer for Uganda's Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development (MGLSD), expressed concern about the findings.

"The data must drive urgent action," she stated. HVACS findings are expected to inform prevention programs and interventions to address violence, foster healing, and promote justice for victims.

Key recommendations from the survey include intensified prevention efforts, engaging schools as agents of change, and implementing evidence-based mental health interventions for children and adolescents.

Baobab RPC, working with the MGLSD and the Office of the Prime Minister, has already begun acting on the findings.

They have adapted a Population Council-tested intervention for refugee settings, aiming to increase the disclosure of sexual violence, encourage care-seeking behavior, and shift social norms that enable violence.

The survey marks a critical step in addressing the lack of data on violence against children in humanitarian settings.

"This first-ever Humanitarian Violence Against Children and Youth Survey is an important step in addressing an urgent data gap," said Begoña Fernandez, Director of Data and Evidence at Together for Girls.

The findings have already influenced programming in Uganda. Several partners have integrated interventions into their annual plans to combat violence against children in refugee settings, and the HVACS data-to-action workshop has sparked momentum to improve the safety and well-being of children in some of the world's most vulnerable communities.

Uganda is the first country to conduct a comprehensive study on violence against children in refugee settings, according to Dr. Gloria Seruwagi of the Baobab Research Program Consortium and the Population Council.

"Refugee populations are very vulnerable compared to normal populations," Dr. Seruwagi explained, emphasizing the importance of protecting refugees.

Ensuring the safety and security of refugees within Uganda's borders is a top priority for both the government and international humanitarian partners.

The HVACS study, conducted in collaboration with global partners like the CDC and Together for Girls, covered all 13 refugee settlements in Uganda. It is the first survey of its kind in a humanitarian setting worldwide.

Dr. Seruwagi stressed that previous studies in refugee camps were limited by small sample sizes and narrow scopes.

This new survey allows comparisons between violence experienced by refugee children and those in more stable populations, an essential step in integrating refugees into host communities and ensuring the protection of all children, regardless of their background.

One of the key findings from the survey was the issue of violence perpetrated by people known to the victims, including relatives, teachers, and community members. This aligns with global trends, where perpetrators often exploit trust to commit abuse.

"Perpetrators rely on the fact that victims will stay silent," Dr. Seruwagi explained, highlighting the need to break the cycle of silence to protect children.

The survey also revealed a critical gap in support for boys, who are often overlooked in protection programs. Cultural norms discourage boys from reporting violence or seeking help, leaving them particularly vulnerable.

"We've realized that the boy child is missing," Dr. Seruwagi noted. New mentorship programs and initiatives are emerging to address this issue, though much work remains.

The findings from Uganda's HVACS study will inform future policies and programs, both nationally and globally, aimed at safeguarding children in crisis situations. "We haven't reached the optimum levels of response, but we're getting there," Dr. Seruwagi stated.

Dr. Bonny Wandera, a researcher at the Africa Population and Health Research Centre, emphasised the importance of ongoing efforts to combat violence against children in refugee communities.

He stressed the need for engagement with parents, local leaders, and civil society groups to raise awareness and encourage action.

Working with partners, including civil society organizations and UN agencies, the center has integrated child protection services into daily care for refugees.

A systematic screening process for children affected by violence ensures timely referrals through government systems.

Efforts to encourage children to seek help when facing abuse remain a challenge, as many are reluctant despite being aware of the harmful effects of violence.

To address this, the center has trained parasocial workers embedded in refugee communities. These workers screen for cases of sexual violence and provide necessary support.