Uganda: Buganda Road Court Grants Bail to Three Anti-Graft Nude Protesters in High-Profile Case

Buganda Road Court has granted non-cash bail to three activists who stunned the public with a bold nude protest against corruption. The three Norah Kobusingye, Praise Aloikin Opoloje, and Kemitoma Kyenzibo--had been remanded to Luzira Prison last week following their half-naked demonstration on Parliamentary Avenue.

Arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi on September 12, 2024, the trio faced charges related to public nuisance. According to prosecution, their protest on September 2, 2024, disrupted the public as they paraded down the avenue, their bodies adorned with anti-corruption messages.

The protest was part of a wave of anti-graft demonstrations since July 2024, demanding the resignation of Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among and other legislators implicated in corruption scandals.

In a notable moment during the hearing, renowned academic and former Makerere University law professor, Prof. Sylvia Tamale, stood surety for Praise Aloikin. Tamale, a prominent scholar on nude protests, has long argued that such demonstrations symbolize defiance against oppression, not indecency.

"Naked bodies make strong political statements that challenge structures of domination or exclusion," she stated during a 2016 lecture on the subject.

Nude protests, though controversial, have become a symbol of defiance in Uganda's socio-political landscape. These protests often emerge from deep-rooted frustrations where traditional methods of resistance are deemed ineffective.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One of the most high-profile cases of nude protests came in 2016 when Dr. Stella Nyanzi, a former Makerere University research fellow, staged a nude protest after being locked out of her office at the Makerere Institute of Social Research (MISR).

Nyanzi's protest quickly grabbed international attention, sparking debates about the legitimacy of such acts in challenging institutional power.

Her actions were intended to confront gendered injustice and academic silencing at the university, further cementing the role of nude protests in Uganda's political discourse.

In another incident in April 2014, a group of elderly women in Amuru District stripped naked in front of government officials, protesting the grabbing of their land for sugarcane plantations.

The land dispute had raged on for years, and the women's decision to strip was seen as a last resort to draw attention to their plight.

For many in Uganda, nudity is associated with vulnerability, and stripping is often considered an act of desperation to express that one has nothing left to lose.

As Uganda continues to grapple with issues of corruption, land rights, and political repression, nude protests have become a powerful form of expression, representing anger, frustration, and the demand for justice.

Though they provoke intense debate about decency and legality, such protests often bring attention to otherwise neglected grievances.

While the case of Kobusingye, Aloikin, and Kyenzibo has captured public attention, it also reflects a larger movement of using the body as a political tool in Uganda a tool aimed at exposing deeper societal problems where words and conventional protests fall short