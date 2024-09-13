Kenya: Loresho Residents Raise Alarm Over Grabbing of Public Land Meant for Recreation

13 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Residents of Loresho in Nairobi have pledged to lodge a complaint to the National Land Commission(NLC) over alleged grabbing of public land meant for recreational activities.

The residents on Thursday demanded relevant agencies to probe the alleged grabbing of over 6 acres piece of the community land by unknown private developer.

They claimed that the developer has already acquired some parts of the land that was set aside by the government for community development including construction of social amenities.

"We had a reserved piece of land here for recreational purposes.This parcel of land has been eyed by land grabbers for a very long time.Already a portion of it which was reserved for nursery school was grabbed by some people who build a private house ," said Jeff Ruseno a resident in the area.

"We are calling upon our leaders in Nairobi to stand with the Loresho community in defending this land.There has been no public participation on the latest development of the land."

Paul Ndung'u a resident in the area said grabbers have started building houses structures on the parcel of land that was earlier offered by the residents for construction of a police post to boost security in the area.

The former chairman of the Commission on inquiry into illegal allocation of public land stated that the private developer acquired the land illegally and has started erecting foundation structures on the disputed land.

"We knew this land here was for the police but we noticed that somebody arrived and started digging trenches across the whole place.We will not allow any grabber to take this land which was designed for public purpose," he stated.

Residents revealed that they have plans to develop a community recreational centre including a park and a walk way.

The high court had earlier ruled in favor of the residents that the disputed land is part of public land but the private developer challenged the ruling in the Court of Appeal and the decision was revoked.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.