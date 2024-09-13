Africa: UN-Habitat Advocates Climate-Resilient Housing to Africa's Urban Growth

Promoting climate mitigation and innovative housing solutions is essential to meeting the rising housing demand across Africa, said UN-Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Rossbach.

In an interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Rossbach stressed that implementing viable housing policies, climate action initiatives, and modernizing land management systems are crucial steps to address settlement challenges in Ethiopia and the continent as a whole.

With cities expanding rapidly both in size and population, she emphasized the importance of preserving resources and taking swift action to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Failing to do so would exacerbate existing issues.

Currently, about 50% of Africa's population lives in informal settlements without access to basic services such as water, electricity, and sanitation. The combined effects of climate change, housing affordability gaps, and displacement will severely impact African cities if immediate action is not taken, the director warned.

Despite the challenges, Rossbach acknowledged Africa's vast resources and opportunities, mentioning the continent's promising urbanization trends. She emphasized the need to focus on urgent infrastructural needs and leverage opportunities to bridge gaps in services.

"The UN-Habitat Cities Resilience Program, in partnership with the AU, UNDP, and other agencies, offers significant support for Ethiopian cities and the broader region," she noted.

The director further highlighted Ethiopia's rapid urban transformation and called for African nations to prepare for a future where African cities are projected to house 600 million people by 2050. She urged for streamlined housing policies to address the growing prevalence of informal settlements.

Rossbach concluded by outlining her institution's efforts, which include slum upgrading programs across various countries, as part of the broader strategy to create resilient and sustainable cities in Africa.