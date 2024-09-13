Tanzania: Tackle High Stunting Prevalence Rate, Uhuru Torch Race Leader Says

RUKWA — THE national leader of the Uhuru Torch Race, Mr Godfrey Mzava, has urged leaders from Rukwa and Katavi regions to take urgent action against the high prevalence of stunting in their areas.

Mr Mzava made these remarks during visits to Rukwa and Katavi as the Uhuru Torch made its way through both regions.

The torch was in Rukwa from September 5 to 8 before being handed over by Rukwa Regional Commissioner Mr Makongoro Nyerere to Katavi Regional Commissioner Ms Mwanamvua Mrindoko.

Mr Mzava highlighted the importance of effective interventions in combating malnutrition in the Southern Highlands of Rukwa and Katavi.

He pointed out that despite the regions' access to Lake Tanganyika and Lake Rukwa, which are abundant in fish species, stunting rates remain alarmingly high 49.8 per cent in Rukwa and 32.2 per cent in Katavi.

"Leaders in Rukwa and Katavi must address this issue with seriousness and implement appropriate measures to combat stunting," Mr Mzava emphasised.

He also called on parents and guardians to provide nutritious food to children under five to prevent stunting.

"Concerted efforts are essential to ensure that the high number of stunted children in Rukwa and Katavi receive proper nutrition.

The current stunting rates among children under five are 48.9 per cent in Rukwa and 32.3 per cent in Katavi," he explained.

Mr Mzava noted that both regions have favorable conditions for growing both cash and food crops.

"Rukwa and Katavi are rich in food resources, including rice, maize, beans and fish from Lakes Tanganyika and Rukwa, as well as numerous satellite lakes.

The issue is not food availability but rather educating families on making the best daily food choices," he said.

He encouraged nutritionists to intensify their efforts against malnutrition through various approaches and to continue monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of nutritional interventions.

Regions with the highest stunting rates above the national average include Iringa (56.9 per cent), Njombe (50.4 per cent), Rukwa (49.8 per cent), Geita (38.6 per cent), Ruvuma (35.6 per cent), Kagera (34.3 per cent), Simiyu (33.2 per cent), Tabora (33.1 per cent), Katavi (32.2 per cent), Manyara (32 per cent), Songwe (31.9 per cent), and Mbeya (31.5 per cent).

The Uhuru Torch Race, introduced in 1961 by the late President Julius Nyerere, symbolizes freedom and enlightenment, aiming to spread hope, love, and respect across the country and beyond.

The race continues nationwide and is scheduled to end on October 14.