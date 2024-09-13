Tanzania: Govt to Act Against Abusive Political Campaigns

DAR ES SALAAM: The government has included abuse in its new election regulations targeting to protect women who usually turn out to be targets of humiliations in political campaigns.

Senior Legal Officer at the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Governments, Kadete Mihayo said at a digital dialogue on HabariLEO's X-Space on Thursday the state will now hunt and punish culprits.

The idea, he said, seeks to protect and empower more women aspiring to run for various positions in the upcoming local government election.

Mihayo explained that the regulation was prompted by the observation that many women are reluctant to enter politics due to online harassment and other forms of public humiliation.

"Our goal with this regulation is to ensure that both men and women have an equal playing field during the campaign period.

We believe this measure will encourage more women to step forward and exercise their political rights," Mihayo stated.

He further emphasized the importance of political parties sponsoring female candidates, noting that party endorsement often carries more influence than independent candidacy.

In addition, Mihayo touched on the rights of voters, clarifying that any former prisoner will be eligible to vote as long as they are registered in the voters' roll.