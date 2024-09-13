The question of whether or not President Emmerson Mnangagwa will stay in power after his second and final term will be decided by members of Zanu PF not "outsiders", the ruling party's spokesperson has said.

Mnangagwa's tenure is due to end in 2028 but there are sections of Zanu PF calling for an extension of his term with the slogan "2030 vaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo" dominating party gatherings.

The Zanu PF leader has however maintained that he will abide by the Constitution and leave office when his final term which he is currently serving ends.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Harare, Thursday, Zanu PF information secretary Christopher Mutsvangwa said if Mnangagwa is to go beyond 2028, that will be decided by Zanu PF members and not "any outsider".

"The President knows what is good about Zimbabwe by adhering to the dictates of the constitution that he will not run for a third term.

"People outside the party should not dictate who will be the next in power because Zanu PF is a constituent which follows the constitution which will be decided next month in the Congress.

"The President has already made it clear that he will not be rallying for a term beyond 2028," Mutsvangwa said.

Mnangagwa's vice Constantino Chiwenga is tipped to succeed him at the Congress but this has been challenged by reports of factionalism which Mutsvangwa dismissed.

Mnangagwa (81) is being supported by his loyalists who want him to go beyond the term limit which ends in 2028 saying he has to finish the projects that he started, particularly his Vision 2030 Blueprint.