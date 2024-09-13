Zimbabwe: Broadcasting Authority Bans Prophets, Traditional Healers Advertisements - Says They Mislead the Public

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has issued a directive prohibiting all broadcasters from airing advertisements related to churches, traditional healers and unverified herbal medicines.

The ban is not new as BAZ in 2018 once banned the TV and Radio stations from doing such adverts after receiving complaints from the public.

In a statement, BAZ Chief Executive Officer Engineer Tendai Kapumha urged radio and TV stations to halt advertisements from churches and traditional healers, emphasizing that this also includes unverified traditional herbs and medicines that could mislead the public.

"This letter serves to remind you of the Authority's directive to all broadcasters to stop the broadcasting of advertising content from churches and traditional healers and of traditional herbs and medicines which cannot be authenticated since they tend to mislead the public.

"Considering the Authority's mandate to protect the interests of consumers, account being taken of the prohibition of such advertisements and infomercials in terms of Section 23 (a) & (b) of the Broadcasting Services (Code of Conduct for Broadcasters) Regulations, 2023, as read with section 27(4)(e) of the Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content) Regulations, 2004, all broadcasters are directed to discontinue the broadcasting of such content", said Kapumha.

However, discussion programs or debates are still permitted, as long as they do not contain advertising content.

"Please note that this directive does not stop the broadcasting of discussion programmes or debates which do not contain advertising content on these issues", said Kapumha.