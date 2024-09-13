Tanzania: Milestone in Health Sector - Muhimbili Introduces Services to Tackle Infertility Challenges

DAR ES SALAAM — MUHIMBILI National Hospital (MNH) has achieved a significant milestone in Tanzania's healthcare sector by introducing In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) services, becoming the first public hospital to offer these treatments.

This groundbreaking development offers much-needed relief to couples facing infertility challenges who were previously unable to access IVF treatment in public hospitals in Tanzania.

Research conducted by MNH reveals that infertility affects 30 per cent of those undergoing screening, with 65 per cent of affected individuals being women and 35 per cent being men.

This means that three to four out of every ten patients are diagnosed with infertility.

Speaking yesterday during the inauguration of the facility dubbed "Samia Suluhu Hassan IVF Centre," Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango said that the event marked a significant milestone in supporting citizens who have long faced fertility challenges, including those who have given birth to children with hearing impairments.

The launch also coincided with the reception of a Mobile Clinic Van donated by Aster Foundation, along with the switching on of hearing aids (Cochlear Implants) to 15 children born with hearing impairments.

"It is a great relief to see IVF services being offered for the first time in public hospital, these services were only available in private hospitals, where costs were prohibitively high.

I assure you, here, it will be genuinely affordable," said Dr Mpango.

He mentioned that although private hospitals in cities like Arusha and Dar es Salaam had begun offering the services, many citizens were still forced to seek treatment abroad in countries such as Turkey, South Africa and Kenya.

Dr Mpango explained that the project, which began in 2019, has been implemented to high standards, costing 1.2bn/-, with everything funded by MNH's internal revenue.

He commended the Ministry of Health and the MNH Board of Trustees and management for successfully executing the IVF project in public hospital.

Dr Mpango said, "this initiative at the national hospital is a fulfilment of the government's commitment to reduce the number of patients seeking treatment abroad due to a shortage of specialised professionals or lack of necessary medical equipment."

Regarding hearing difficulties, he said that before 2017 Cochlear Implant services were unavailable in the country, forcing those in need of the services to seek them abroad.

The availability of these services is expected to boost medical tourism in Tanzania.

Furthermore, he commended the increased accessibility of healthcare services, including the establishment of mobile clinics and thanked the Aster Foundation for their support, having already provided two vehicles one for Zanzibar and another for the Mainland, which was handed over yesterday.

Dr Mpango urged the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, to explore ways to reduce the costs of IVF services at the centre, possibly through tax exemptions.

For her part, Minister for Health Ms Jenister Mhagama commended MNH for fully implementing the IVF project, stating that despite the high costs of healthcare services, the government is committed to provide sustainable solutions, including the introduction of a health insurance scheme covering both basic and specialised services.

She affirmed that the government will continue to oversee the provision of healthcare services, ensuring that systems are integrated across all hospitals along with health insurance to alleviate the burden on citizens.

MNH Executive Director Prof Mohammed Janabi said that in every ten patients at the women's clinic, three to four have fertility issues, with infertility affecting approximately 17 per cent of the population globally.

Prof Janabi added that the centre is equipped with facilities capable of preserving women's eggs for up to 30 years, along with a system for testing male sperm and genetic material.

He further mentioned that the centre is already staffed with ten specialists and ten women are ready to begin treatment following the launch, with plans underway to invite more experts from abroad for collaboration.