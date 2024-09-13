Zimbabwe: Govt Promises Steady Supply of Medicines Starting Next Month - Dismisses Claims Doctors Are Stealing Drugs From Public Hospitals

GOVERNMENT has promised a steady supply of medicines in the country starting next month to address the current shortage of drugs in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwean hospitals are hit with shortages of medicines and equipment leaving many patients stranded.

Patients are increasingly relying on private pharmacies which charge exorbitant prices, out of reach of the ordinary citizen.

In a question and answer in the National Assembly recently, Deputy Minister of Health Sleiman Kwidini said the government will eradicate the shortage of medicines.

"I would not want to say it is very true that doctors and nurses are taking medicines procured by the Government to put in their pharmacies or their businesses.

"I am sure we are all aware, that here in Zimbabwe, if everyone maybe wants to open a business, especially a pharmacy, for as long as he/she is meeting the requirements set by the authorities to run such kind of business, they have got the mandate to order drugs from where they are being sold.

"But now as a government, we have seen that most of the drugs are not locally manufactured as I said earlier on. That is why you have seen that government is now trying to capacitate these local manufacturing companies so that the shortages of drugs will be reduced or eradicated," said Kwidini.

Pharmaceutical companies in Zimbabwe rely heavily on imported medicines, which they sell in foreign currency.

Kwidini further said a significant consignment of medicines is expected to arrive in the country next month, which should help in alleviating the shortage of drugs.

"Currently, we have a huge consignment which is coming from our suppliers. So, to tell the truth, maybe by mid-October, all these shortages of drugs we are discussing here will have greatly improved.

"With time, when these local companies have full manufacturing capacity with the assistance of the government, all these shortages will be a thing of the past," he said.