Tanzania: Govt Disburses 4bn/ - for Major Infrastructure At Ibanda - Kyerwa National Park

KAGERA — IN an ambitious bid to elevate the western tourism circuit, the government has committed nearly 4bn/- for the development of infrastructure at the Ibanda-Kyerwa National Park in Kagera Region.

This significant investment aims to enhance the park's facilities and improve service provision for tourists.

Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) Conservation Commissioner, Musa Juma Kuji announced that the government has disbursed. 3.9bn/- for this expansive project.

"This investment highlights President Samia Suluhu Hassan's commitment to revitalising the western tourism circuit by upgrading essential infrastructure and boosting the park's operational capabilities," Kuji said at the conclusion of his working tour.

"The president has entrusted us with these resources, and we pledge to honour this commitment by fortifying our efforts to protect and manage our natural heritage," Kuji emphasised.

The infrastructure enhancement includes the construction of a state-ofthe-art tourist entrance complex and staff housing in the Kifurasa area.

"Key improvements involve a multi-faceted approach, such as erecting a new park gate equipped with various essential facilities, including offices for rangers, accountants, a tourism officer, IT support and a comprehensive road network," noted the TANAPA Chief.

Additional facilities will include modern toilets, fresh water wells, an electric fence, staff accommodations and solar power systems.

"This substantial investment not only promises to enhance the park's infrastructure but also reaffirms the government's dedication to conservation and tourism, ensuring a sustainable legacy for future generations," asserted Kuji.

Managed by MJT Crew Co. Ltd and JV Sumry's Enterprises Ltd, the construction is currently 55 per cent complete and is slated for completion by November this year.

Project Manager Engineer Issa Mfaume praised the timely financial disbursement, which has facilitated quality work and adherence to deadlines.

Assistant Conservation Commissioner, Fredrick Mofulu, who oversees the park, remarked that the initiative would significantly bolster operational efficiency and visitor experience.

Addressing park officers and rangers, Commissioner Kuji praised their dedication, deeming them the "pillar" of conservation efforts.

He reaffirmed their rights to education, allowances, medical care and career advancement, underscoring the importance of their roles.

The leadership and proactive engagement demonstrated by Commissioner Kuji have been met with gratitude from paramilitary officers, who expressed their appreciation for his commitment to their welfare.

"Your sincere attention to our needs inspires us to excel," said Conservation Officer Henry Joseph Msabila, reflecting the positive impact of Kuji's leadership.