Ethiopia: Political Parties Vow to Support Fruitful National Dialogue

Various political parties residing in Sidama State have pledged their commitment to ensuring that the ongoing National Dialogue in Ethiopia delivers meaningful outcomes.

The Netsanet and Equlinet Party Coordinator Tadele Tanie told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that his party is determined to play a constructive role in the dialogue, which is critical to the country's immediate aspirations.

The coordinator mentioned that his party has been holding discussions with residents of Sidama State to gather valuable input for the National Dialogue. "Ethiopians should work together and engage in open discussions, as it is the best way to achieve a common goal," he stated.

While acknowledging the challenges of sporadic conflict and instability in some areas, Tadele stressed that the government should remain patient and create a conducive environment for dialogue. He also emphasized the importance of using indigenous conflict resolution methods to protect the nation and seek true justice.

The Ethiopian Biherawi Andent Party Deputy Chairperson Birhanu Birbato highlighted that Ethiopians have high expectations from the National Dialogue. He said it is an opportunity to build a better nation by learning from experiences.

Birhanu called for the National Dialogue to serve as an example for Africa and the world, stressing that all citizens should actively participate and take responsibility. His party has already engaged with 37 districts in Sidama State, gathering relevant input from the people to aid in the dialogue process.

Both leaders underscored the need for political parties to focus on common understanding and goals rather than advancing their self-interests. The political parties in Sidama State are actively contributing to the National Dialogue by identifying the root causes of conflict, discussing solutions with residents, and working towards peaceful resolutions.

Ethiopia's National Dialogue is ongoing across most regions, with plans to soon address issues in the Amhara and Tigray States to ensure a comprehensive national conversation.