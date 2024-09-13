Ethiopia: National Reform Transforming Technology, Digital Sector in Ethiopia

Since 2018, the Ethiopian government has been undertaking multidimensional reform measures in all sectors. The national policy reforms on the socio-economic and political activities of the country are bringing meaningful changes and transforming the critical sectors. To honor the wide-ranging reforms implemented during the past six years since the reform was introduced, the Ethiopian government named Pagumen 02 of the 13th Ethiopian month as "Reform Day." The day was celebrated by commemorating the reform measures and the achievements of the reform measures applied during the reform years in various sectors.

The technology sector, especially digital technology, is among the top sectors being transformed due to the national reform measures. Before the national reform, digital technology was almost in its infant phase, and every transaction was applied through manual systems. The reformist government made technology among the priority sectors so as to transform the socio-economic development of the country. In this regard, the national reform helps the country to transform the technology sector, especially the digital technology sector, during the past six reform years.

The reformist government realized that technology is a key driver to sustainable economic development and productivity. To make technology a development catalyst to realize prosperity, the government made technology among the key sectors of the national reform. New attention was given to develop the technology sector during the reform.

By making technology among the key priority sectors in the national reform, the reformist government gives due attention to amending existing policies and endorsing new policies with regard to technology. Introducing new institutions like the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute (EAII), the government has given special attention to technology transfer and human resource development in the technology, as well as liberalizing some sectors like the telecom industry so as to create competition and provide quality service for the public. These national measures transform the digital sector in Ethiopia within a short period of time.

In connection with the Reform Day, Minister of Innovation and Technology (MInT) Belete Molla (PhD) had a stay with Addis Walta TV to discuss the achievements that were registered during the past six reform years in the technology sector. Belete stated that the national reform transforms many sectors and the technology sector is among the top sectors achieved meaningful outcomes during the reform years.

Ministry of Innovation and Technology (MInT) as a national institution to guide and coordinate the national technology reforms score a lot of achievements during the past six plus years. During this period, technology, innovation and digitalization shows meaningful progress, thanks to the national reform and the national institutions. In developing the technology, innovation and digital sectors, MInT takes bold actions and the actions bring meaningful achievements.

According to Belete among the bold reforms applied in the technology sector during the reform years was the reform measure applied in the telecommunication sector. As to him, until the reform, the only telecom operator in Ethiopia was Ethio Telecom. However, following the national reform, the sector was liberalized for the first time and new telecom operator joined Ethiopia's telecom industry. The Safaricom Ethiopia joined Ethiopia's telecom industry following the government's decision to liberalize the telecom industry. This action, according to the minister, is promoting competition among the companies which accelerates the development of the sector and in providing quality services for the public.

Developing the telecom industry was crucial to develop digitalization in Ethiopia. Thanks to the reform measures, the infrastructure and services of the telecom sector shows significant development during the years. Mobile subscribers has almost exceeds 80 million and internet subscribers also shows significant increment following the reform. In addition, the telecom operators launched new services, Mobile money like Telebirr and M-Pessa, by Ethio Telecom and Safaricom Ethiopia respectively. Within less than four years, Telebirr already reached over 47 million subscribers and transacting in billions.

Connectivity, including meaningful connectivity, shows meaningful growing following the reform. Digital payment and mobile money become a normal culture within short period of time following the measures applied after the reform. Due to the growing connectivity and digitalization following the development of the telecom industry, it attracts foreign direct investment (FDI), in addition to stimulating local economic transactions and businesses. "The development of the telecom sector became an initiative factor to attract FDI," Belete stated.

According to Belete, following the reform, new laws, procedures and proclamations were initiated and amended so as to realize the development reforms in the technology industry. Mainly the digital sector was mostly new sector and the policy measures, new laws and proclamations to administer the digital technology was among the measures applied during the reform years. By implementing these reform measures, Ethiopia strives to develop the digital technology, including by launching Digital Ethiopia 2025 Strategy. Recently, the Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy mid-term evaluation was held recently and according to the evaluation, the achievements and gaps of the digital transformation were identified.

During the midterm evaluation, skill development gap was among the identified gaps in realizing digital transformation. Hence, following the identification of the gap, the government initiated new program to fill the gap where it launched 5 million coders initiative, with the goal of training five million youths in coding program and developing digital skills. The initiative targets all youths to take the online training for free so as to develop digital literacy and to help the youth to exploit the economic opportunities of the digital industry. Through these continues measures, Ethiopia's plan is to establish to the full digitalize system.

According to Belete, the five million coders program is evaluated every Thursday jointly with federal institutions and regional states to evaluate the performance. According to the evaluation held two weeks ago, so far, some 157,000 Ethiopians are already registered ad taking the coding training. Despite the initiative is on its initial phase, the youth is registering to take the training and the subscribers are growing from time to time. Still, Belete said, awareness creation and campaign is crucial to attract more youths to take the training so as to achieve the five million coders' initiative by 2026.

MInT Minister noted that despite the target was set to train five million coders within three years, there is a capacity to train up to seven million youths and it is possible to achieve the stretched target if the national institutions work hand in hand to meet the target. For Belete, realizing the five million coders' initiative by itself lays a foundation to develop and transform digital economy in Ethiopia by creating more professionals and digitally literate society. The policies, proclamations, institutions and the technology infrastructure are developing; Belete said adding, "Skilled human resource is critical to develop the digital sector. Digital literacy is crucial in digitalization and in creating cashless society."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Parallel to investing in developing digital technology, the national reform gives special attention to digital security. In this regard, the national reform focuses on strengthening the cyber security of the country by investing in the three pillars of cyber security: people, process, and technology. Strengthening the national cyber security institution, the Information Network Security Administration, developing the cyber infrastructure of the country, and human resource development in the cyber sector were among the critical measures applied during the reform years. These measures help the country secure the critical infrastructure of the country from cyber-attacks.

In general, the national reform brings meaningful development in the technology, innovation, and digitalization sectors in Ethiopia. Especially the digital sector shows significant development following the reform. The policy reforms in the technology sector create a suitable ecosystem for private investment in the technology industry, and new businesses are stimulating using the rising technologies, especially the digital sector. New startups are rising, and the government is calling on the youth generation to penetrate the untapped potential of the technology sector in general and the digital sector in particular to make businesses.