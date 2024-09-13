Ethiopia: Happy Ethiopian New Year!

This week, on September 11, 2024 Ethiopians celebrated the first day of the Ethiopian New Year 2017 with renewed hope and dedication for their future.

The Ethiopian New Year, also known as Enkutatash, is different from the rest of the world as it falls on September 11 or 12 during a leap year.

The word Enkutatash, which means the 'gift of jewels' indicates the end of the rainy season. During this month, the Ethiopian landscape is covered with bright yellow flowers called Adey Abeba, the level of water in the rivers decreases and the rainfall becomes less and less. The sky also gets clearer. And as the heavy rain reduces and the sun starts beaming its rays, it lights up the mother Earth, and warms it, Ethiopian marks their New Year, Enkutatash.

Last Wednesday, September 11, 2023, Ethiopians bade farewell to 2016 E.C and received the New Year 2017 E.C.

According to ENA, religious fathers in their New Year best wish message highlighted the need for Ethiopians to reach new heights by resolving conflicts through dialogue, differences with unity, and disagreements with reconciliation.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his part emphasized the importance of seizing the opportunities presented by the incoming New Year and urged citizens to work together to address the nation's challenges and build a brighter future for all.

"We can create a brighter future for Ethiopia," the Premier underscored, noting that, "making the year to heal past wounds, and build a foundation for a prosperous future and create a legacy that our children will be proud to inherit," he argued.

Ethiopians celebrate their New Year (Enkutatash) in a variety of cultural ways. Young girls attired with new traditional clothes gather daisies and present friends with a bouquet, singing New Year's songs.

Moreover, Ethiopians and foreign citizens of Ethiopian origin in the diaspora have celebrated the New Year with various events in their respective countries.

The Ethiopian Embassy in Kenya has celebrated the 2017 New Year holiday in the presence of Ethiopians, officials of the Kenyan Foreign Affairs Ministry and diplomats based in Nairobi.

On the occasion, Ethiopian Ambassador in Kenya, Bacha Debele highlighted the significance of strong unity among Ethiopians to realize our shared opportunities in the New Year, stating that Ethiopia and Kenya will also mark their 60th year of diplomatic relations during the year.

The Ethiopian Embassy in India has also celebrated the Ethiopian New Year with a grand event held at the Embassy premises.

The event was graced by Shri Mayank Singh Joint Secretary of the East and Southern Africa division and other officials from the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Dean of African Heads of Mission in India, Ambassadors, Diplomats, Representatives of Chambers, Representatives of Media, Business Groups, Indian born in Ethiopia, Ethiopians residing in Delhi and Staffs of the Embassy.

On the occasion, Ambassador Bizunesh Meseret explained Ethiopia's unique 13-month calendar, which offers a distinct cultural experience and unites Ethiopians globally in celebration.

She also highlighted Ethiopia's achievements over the past year, such as in infrastructure development, agriculture, etc. showcasing Ethiopia's determination to harness its resources for sustainable development.

The Ambassador reflected on the strong bilateral relationship between Ethiopia and India and reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to elevate the excellent relationships that exist between the two countries.

Similarly, the New Year celebration was observed in Rome, Italy in the presence of members of the Ethiopian Diaspora and other invited guests.

Ambassador Demitu Hambisa on the occasion stressed the need for strong unison among the Diaspora to expedite the development of Ethiopia.

Representatives of the Diaspora Community in Italy for their part commended the Embassy for its efforts exerted to enhance ties of the Diaspora community with their country of origin, expressing their dedication for a better achievement in this regard during the New Year.

Similarly, Ethiopian Embassy in Ankara, Turkiye also celebrated the New Year with a remark made by Ethiopian Ambassador in Turkey, Adem Mohammed that urged the diplomats to further strengthen and coordinate their diplomatic activities in a manner that supports the overall development endeavors in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian New Year has also been marked in several other countries across the globe including Germany, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

On the other hand, tourists who are currently paying a visit to Ethiopia expressed their excitement on Ethiopia's unique calendar and extended best wishes to Ethiopians on their New Year celebration.

In fact, Ethiopians do not celebrate their New Year on January 1, like many parts of the world. The Ethiopian New Year falls on September 11 or 12 during a leap year.

The country has its own unique calendar in the world with 13 months. Each of the 12 months has 30 days. The 13th month, Pagumen, has 5 days or 6 during each leap year.

Accordingly, the 2017 Ethiopian New Year celebrated on September 11, 2024.

Tourists, who are in Ethiopia for a visit, approached by ENA expressed their excitement about the uniqueness of Ethiopia's calendar and the New Year.

Expressing their joy for participating at the celebration of Ethiopian New Year, the tourists have extended New Year best wishes to all Ethiopians.

Marcoj Corvini, a Brazilian tourist, said Addis Ababa is his first city to visit in Africa, expressing his pleasure to be in Ethiopia on the occasion of the New Year.

Stating that he was not aware of Ethiopia's New Year, which is very different from the rest of the world, corvini expressed his excitement about the country's uniqueness in this regard.

"It is very important for us to be here to celebrate Ethiopian New Year with the people of Ethiopia," he underscored.

Another tourist, Vikram Sriam, from India, also impressed by the Ethiopian New Year celebration which is new for him.

The Indian tourist also extended a happy New Year wish to all Ethiopians.

Indicating that it is his first time to visit Ethiopia, he lauded Ethiopians for their warm hospitality, which is very different from other parts of the world.

The African Union (AU), United Nations (UN) and embassies based at Addis Ababa have also conveyed New Year best wishes to the people of Ethiopia.

The Addis Ababa based diplomatic community has extended New Year best wishes to Ethiopians and expressed optimism for the nation.

"Melkam Addis Amet (Happy New Year - in Amharic Language) to all our Ethiopian brothers and sisters celebrating the New Year festival, 2017. May this New Year bring good tidings and prosperity to the great nation and people of Ethiopia," according to a statement issued from AU.

"As we enter the New Ethiopian Year (2017 E.C.), on behalf of UN Ethiopia, I wish you all a Happy New Year," UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia Ramiz Alakbarov said.

Together, let's embrace the New Year with enthusiasm and a shared vision for advancing sustainable and nationally-driven solutions for the people of Ethiopia, he noted.

Various embassies based in Addis Ababa including USA, Russia, British and China, among others have also extended New Year wishes to the people of Ethiopia, and expressed optimism for the nation's future.