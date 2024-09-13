Kenya: Acting IG Masengeli Handed 6-Month Jail Term for Contempt

13 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The High Court has handed acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli a 6-month jail term for contempt.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi ordered Masengeli to present himself to the Commissioner of Prisons.

He however suspended the sentence suspended for seven days to give him a chance to appear personally to explain the whereabouts of three political activists arrested by the police four weeks ago.

Mugambi earlier rejected Masengeli's plea to suspend his sentencing citing a late request.

Lawyer Cecil Miller told the court that an urgent application was filed Thursday giving details as to why the acting IG has not appeared as ordered.

Miller told the court that the acting IG is involved in security operations in parts of the norther corridor, and he will not disobey the orders issued by the court

Miller did further submit that the intended ruling by the court should be suspended to allow the hearing of the application under a certificate of urgency ..

