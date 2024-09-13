Zimbabwe: Rebuilt, Restored, and Ready to Roll

Government recently re-opened Harare's Sam Nujoma Street Extension to traffic following its rehabilitation.

The upgraded road boasts improved safety features, increased capacity, and enhanced overall condition.

With the reopening, motorists can expect a faster, safer, and more enjoyable travel experience.

The Second Republic has put infrastructure development on top of its agenda and attention has been directed towards roads rehabilitation and construction.

The Government, through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, recently accelerated roads construction and maintenance for the main highways.