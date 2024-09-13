Zimbabwe: Duo in Courts Over Botched Attempt to Fleece Grain Marketing Board of U.S.$1,3m

Two Harare men, Dennis Nhapata and Challenge Phiri, appeared in court yesterday charged with fraud after they attempted to fleece the Grain Marketing Board of US$1,3 million.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa remanded the duo in custody to today for possible bail considerations.

GMB is being represented by Mr Misheck Mupondiwa, who is the integrity officer.

Nhapata and Phiri allegedly hacked into GMB accountant Mr Parrence Chikerema's email and used it to send instructions to banks for them to transfer large sums of money into their account.

According to the prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje, the duo used the hacked email to instruct CBZ Bank to transfer US$1,2 million while AFC Bank was asked to transfer US$150 000 into their Success Microfinance Treasury bank account.

However, CBZ bank checked with Mr Chikerema, who denied authorising the transfer.

Mr Chikerema then investigated further and discovered that Nhapata was behind the account.

On the same date at around 2pm, Nhapata and Phiri arrived at the bank intending to collect the money and were confronted by Mr Chikerema.

The matter was reported at Harare Central Police Staion, leading to the two's arrest.