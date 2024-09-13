Ethiopia: Celebrating Holidays With a Spirit of Solidarity, Togetherness

Bidding farewell to the outgoing year, 2016 E.C., Ethiopians welcomed their New Year, 2017 E.C., last Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Unlike the rest of the world, the Ethiopian New Year, also known as Enkutatash, falls on September 11 or 2 during a leap year. The month heralds the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the bright and sunny season.

When Enkutatash comes, the Ethiopian highlands are covered with yellow flowers, called Adey Abeba, which also harbingers the end of the rainy, stormy, and floody season and the approach of the sunny, bright season.

Thus, September (Meskerem in the Ethiopian calendar) is a month that fills one's heart with hope and a bright future.

During this month, Ethiopians who were compelled to stay at their places for close to three months due to the heavy and excessive rainfall that results in the flow of rivers tend to visit their friends and relatives residing in distant areas.

It is known that one of the values that Ethiopians are well known for is their long-established culture of helping each other. Extending a helping hand and sharing meals with the unfortunate ones on normal and special occasions is the long-lived culture of Ethiopians.

As part of this time-honored culture of the community and in connection with the celebration of the Ethiopian New Year holiday, President Sahle-Work Zewde provided various food items to low-income members of the society.

Speaking on the occasion, President Sahle-Work said that welcoming the Ethiopian New Year in a manner considering, helping and showing care for the unfortunate ones, which is the unique value of Ethiopians, is vital.

"We, Ethiopians, have been able to overcome many difficult times through these values. This humane act and impressive value need to be further strengthened," the president underlined.

Likewise, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed(PhD) shared food items with low-income staff members of the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) and school supplies for orphaned children the PMO is helping to raise, ENA reported, mentioning the Office of the Prime Minister.

"Sharing food and other items with others is a symbol of patriotism, a beautiful reminder of friendship and tradition," Prime Minister Abiy stated on his social media page.

"Let's come together, share what we have, and spread joy. As we support each other, let's spend this holiday creating memories that nourish our hearts and souls and share them with those in need," the Prime stressed.

In addition to this, on the actual day of the New Year (Meskerem 1, 2017 E.C.), the Premier along with First Lady Zinash Tayachew shared meals with the elderly and the impoverished sections of the society drawn from different areas of Addis Ababa.

As part of this gallantness and to help the unfortunate segments of the community celebrate the holiday joyfully, Addis Ababa Mayor, Adanech Abiebie also shared food items with 500,000 low income residents of the city.

Mayor Adanech handed over the items to the needy on Pagumen 4, 2016, the 13th month of the Ethiopian calendar (September 9, 2024.) while marking the "Diversity Day."

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor stressed the need to enhance collaboration to tackle our shared challenges.

"Today on the occasion of Diversity Day, we share not only food but also togetherness and love," the Mayor underscored.

The City Administration has been working hard on various development activities to ensure the equitable benefits of all citizens by fulfilling its social responsibility, she underlined.

This long standing culture of extending a helping hand and sharing meals with the needy was also carried out in various parts of the country.

Debre Birhan Town Administration also shared meals with people who are in the lower living standard on the occasion of the New Year celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, town's Deputy Mayor Bedlu Wubeshet said that various activities are being carried out to help those unfortunate ones become economically self-reliant in a sustainable manner.

The Administration, by coordinating young people and investors, has built and handed over to elderly who were homeless. Concurrently, it is exerting utmost efforts to help them engage in urban agriculture thereby detach themselves from the chain of poverty.

Mentioning that the activity carried out to share meals with the needy is a symbol of thoughtfulness, solidarity and togetherness he said, the program was designed to enable the low income members of the society to celebrate the New Year with their families joyfully.

Women, Children and Social Affairs Department Head of Debre Birhan Town, Beletesh Girma on her part said that the Administration has distributed food items to over six thousand people. The program was realized by coordinating investors and stakeholders, she said. According to her, over 11.1 million Birr was collected to make the program a reality.

Chief Executive Officer of Menelik Sub-City in the Debre Birhan Town, Serawit Beza on his part said that following the collaboration and participation of different sectors in the town, it was made possible to share food with the people who are in the lower living standard.

Mentioning that the support was given in kind and money, he remarked that the Administration gives priority to people-oriented activities.

One of the beneficiaries of the program, Fantu Kebede, also said, "The town administration has created a comfortable environment for the needy by providing them with houses. Even today, it has supported us to celebrate the New Year without any problems. I want to extend my gratitude," she said.

Assosa is the other town that celebrated the New Year by sharing meals with the poor.

As ENA stated, investors working in Assosa Town spent the New Year by sharing meals with the vulnerable ones.

According to the Mayor of Assosa Town Administration, Abdulkerim Abdurahim, spending the New Year with the needy creates a special happiness. Investors in the town are contributing their share by standing by the side of the government and supporting the society in various ways.

Coordinator of the program Ayub Ditamo also said there is no greater joy than making the hopeless members of society spend their holiday happily and joyfully.

Aside from sharing meals, educational materials were delivered to 300 students with lower socioeconomic status, he added.

Ethiopia has its own unique calendar in the world with 13 months. Each of the 12 months has 30 days. The 13th month, Pagumen, has 5 days or 6 during each leap year.