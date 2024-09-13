editorial

As Ethiopia enters into a New Year, it finds itself at a critical juncture--one that intertwines the themes of peace, stability, and development. The recent time of this remarkable nation is laden with, challenges, and an enduring spirit of resilience. As we reflect on the past year and look toward the future, it becomes clear that the path to sustainable national undertakings hinges on fostering a harmonious coexistence and meeting on-going toll orders.

Peace is the bedrock upon which all development is built. For Ethiopia, a nation of over 110 million people with myriad ethnic groups and cultures, achieving peace requires addressing historical grievances, promoting inclusivity, and engaging in genuine dialogue. The peace agreement signed in late 2022 was a beacon of hope, signalling the possibility of reconciliation and healing after years of conflict. However, the journey is far from over. As we embark on a New Year, it is essential for all stakeholder, government bodies, civil society, and international partners to commit to maintaining and expanding peace initiatives. This includes fostering national dialogue, promoting transitional justice, and laying the groundwork for sustainable conflict resolution mechanisms.

In his New Year message, Prime Minister Abiy explained that there are chapters in our history that we are proud of, times in our lives that make us happy. For him, those chapters and times are nothing else and these times when we have made good use of the opportunity given to us.

Ethiopians are welcoming the New Year 2017 E.C with a sense of optimism and a renewed commitment to progress, Abiy emphasized. According to the premier, time is an opportunity but using time is the result of work. We all are given equally but the difference is created by working and not working in time, the Prime Minister elaborated.

Recalling the previous year that has been marked by both challenges and triumphs, but the premier appreciated the nation's resilience and determination that have carried it forward.

Development in Ethiopia must be inclusive, ensuring that the benefits of growth are felt by all segments of society. The New Year presents an opportunity to revisit and revitalize national developmental strategies. Emphasizing sustainable practices, particularly in agriculture and environmental conservation, should be a priority as the nation grapples with the effects of climate change. Furthermore, investing in education and health will yield dividends for the future, equipping the next generation with the skills and resilience necessary to navigate the complexities of global challenges.

Moreover, embracing technological innovation can propel Ethiopia into a new era of development. By fostering a vibrant ecosystem for start-ups and embracing digital solutions, the nation can unlock new avenues for economic growth, reduce unemployment, and improve service delivery in various sectors.

National undertakings must embody the principles of unity in diversity. This calls for an extensive national dialogue that genuinely includes voices from across the spectrum--youth, women, marginalized groups, and various ethnicities--all reflecting the rich tapestry of Ethiopian society. It is through these collaborative efforts that Ethiopia can harness its strengths and work toward shared goals.

As Ethiopians gather in celebration and reflection for the New Year, let it be a time to renew commitments to peace, stability, and inclusive development. Through a collective effort that prioritizes dialogue, understanding, and sustainable practices, Ethiopia can navigate its complexities and reaffirm its position as a beacon of hope in the Horn of Africa.

In this auspicious New Year, may the spirit of hope and resilience flourish, guiding Ethiopia toward a future filled with promise and prosperity for all its citizens.