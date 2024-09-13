South Africa: DA Condemns President Ramaphosa's Divisive Approach to the BELA Bill

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) strongly urges President Cyril Ramaphosa to reconsider his intention to sign the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill into law this morning.

The DA remains committed to defending the constitutional right to mother-tongue education. We will continue to strenuously oppose any attempt by Education Department officials to over-ride school governing bodies' right to formulate language and admissions policies.

These clauses in the Bill only serve to undermine well-functioning schools and will do nothing to improve the quality of the vast majority of under-performing schools.

The Department's priority should be to focus on fixing the many dysfunctional schools in the system, rather than penalising high-performing schools.

Apart from serious constitutional issues, President Ramaphosa's unilateral decision to press ahead with the signing of this Bill negates the principles of consensus-seeking and good faith upon which the GNU was intended to function.

The Statement of Intent, signed by the ANC and the DA on 14 June, underscores this foundational approach, which is now simply being brushed aside.

It is a dangerous step that bodes ill for the future of the GNU and will inevitably drive South Africans further apart.

The President's refusal to engage in meaningful compromise with his GNU partners reflects a squandered opportunity to unite the nation. Instead, he has chosen division -- while doing nothing to address the educational crisis in South Africa..

This approach erodes public confidence in the future of the GNU and the country, and undermines the President's credibility. President Ramaphosa's actions will come at a cost that may ultimately endanger the future of the GNU.

The DA will continue to fight this Bill not only in the courts, but also in its execution and implementation. This Bill is a threat to the goal of building a diverse, multicultural society.

We call on President Ramaphosa to reverse course before it is too late.