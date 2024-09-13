Africa: ECA, AU Launch Project to Create Framework for Improving Free Movement of Persons, Migration Across Africa

Addis Ababa, — The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the African Union (AU) have launched of a transformative project that seeks to address the underlying drivers of migration while tackling the significant challenges faced by African migrants.

Project titled "International Migration in Africa: Shaping a Positive Narrative and Removing Barriers to Mobility," is a collaborative initiative aims to create a holistic framework for improving the free movement of persons and migration across Africa.

By maximizing the benefits of migration for both migrant-sending and migrant-hosting nations, the ECA and AU will work together to minimize the hardships experienced by mobile Africans, according to a statement issued by ECA.

The initiative also aims to foster constructive engagement with key stakeholders to enhance the discourse surrounding free movement of persons and migration in Africa.

A key component of this project, led by ECA, focuses on promoting free movement of persons and establishing pathways for labor mobility and skills portability within Africa.

This initiative aligns with efforts to ratify and implement the African Union's Free Movement of Persons Protocol (AU FMP Protocol) and is expected to contribute significantly to the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

This initiative builds upon ECA's ongoing support for the AU in encouraging Member States to ratify and implement the AU FMP Protocol.

In alignment with this effort, ECA has conducted comprehensive studies, including stakeholder consultations, to identify barriers and recommend solutions for enhancing free movement across Africa.

The ECA and AU remain committed to fostering a positive narrative around migration and addressing the barriers that hinder free mobility across the continent. Through this project, we aim to empower African nations to harness the potential of migration for sustainable development.