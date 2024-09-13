Ethiopia: FAO Encourages Nations to Follow Ethiopia's Footsteps to Tackle Impacts of Climate Change

Addis Ababa, — The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has praised Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative for its impressive scale and commitment to environmental sustainability.

In a recent interview with the Ethiopian News Agency, Farayi Zimudzi, FAO's Country Representative in Ethiopia highlighted the initiative as a prime example of effective environmental stewardship and national leadership in addressing climate change.

Spearheaded by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Green Legacy Initiative aims to plant billions of trees annually to combat deforestation and climate change.

According to FAO representatives, the initiative stands out not only for its ambition but also for its comprehensive approach to both planting and maintaining trees.

One of the key aspects we emphasize is not just planting trees but ensuring they are well-managed and maintained, she said, adding that the survival of these trees is crucial for realizing their long-term benefits.

Zimudzi, who is also the FAO Sub-regional Coordinator for Eastern Africa, commended Ethiopia's leadership, highlighting that the Green Legacy Initiative's success stems from a strong national commitment.

The example set by Ethiopia's leadership is exemplary, Zimudzi said. When national leaders actively participate and promote environmental initiatives, it sets a powerful precedent for others.

An example of this commitment was evident in this year's tree-planting event, where a record 617 million seedlings were planted in a single day, surpassing the initial target of 600 million trees set for August 23, 2024.

The FAO emphasized the importance of setting high goals to tackle global climate challenges and encouraged other nations to follow Ethiopia's lead.

"Ethiopia's level of ambition demonstrates a serious commitment and a deep understanding of the global environmental challenge. Such high ambition is crucial for making a significant impact. It requires involvement from all levels, from leadership to every individual in the community. This is an important lesson for us all."

The country representative stressed that while Ethiopia's tree-planting efforts are commendable, it is equally important for communities, schools, and institutions to focus on the care and survival of these trees. This ongoing commitment will help Ethiopia capitalize on its reforestation efforts, including potential revenue from carbon credits and other ecological services.

"This is a very important initiative. As the FAO, we fully support it and believe that it will have a significant impact. Over time, as the trees mature, Ethiopia will be able to gain monetary benefits through carbon credits. This aligns with the global trend of countries earning revenue by managing and preserving their forests."

In addition to environmental benefits, the initiative supports local economies by providing resources such as timber, honey, and mushrooms, which contribute to household and community livelihoods.

FAO remains committed to supporting Ethiopia's efforts, noting that the initiative aligns with broader goals of sustainable agriculture and climate-smart practices, the representative affirmed.

Ethiopia has diligently pursued an annual planting of saplings under the Green Legacy Initiative, initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during the past five years.

Ethiopia has also been encouraging African countries to join its tree planting campaign through providing tree seedlings.

The initiative has been significantly contributing to the increment of national forest cover. Last June 2024, Ethiopia's Forest Cover report was launched, which indicates that by 2023, its forest cover had increased to 23.6 percent from 17.2 percent in 2019.

FAO's endorsement underscores the significance of Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative as a model of effective and ambitious environmental action, offering valuable lessons for countries worldwide in the fight against climate change.