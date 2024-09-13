South Africa: Lamola Embarks On a Working Visit to the United States

13 September 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, has arrived in Washington DC, in the United States on Thursday for a weeklong working visit.

South Africa enjoys strategic relations with the United States and has strong political, economic, and social ties.

According to the department, bilateral cooperation with the United States covers various issues aligned with South Africa's domestic priorities and the National Development Plan (NDP).

America is also the leading source of foreign direct investment, a market for value-added exports and agri-products, technology transfer, development assistance, investment finance, skills development, and tourism for South Africa.

These investments, according to the department, make a significant contribution to supporting government efforts to reduce poverty, unemployment and inequality.

During the visit, which will conclude on Thursday, 19 September 2024, the Minister will participate in meetings and attend various events.

These include the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 53rd Annual Legislative Conference Roundtable where delegates will also discuss critical issues facing Africa and the diaspora solutions, and the United States policy toward Africa.

He is also expected to meet with the business stakeholders, including the United States Chamber of Commerce.

George Washington University will host Lamola for a panel discussion on United States-South Africa relations.

"There will also be an engagement with the Quincy Institute Responsible for State Craft and a meeting with members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"Minister Lamola believes that this working visit will deepen and strengthen the political and economic ties between the two countries," the statement read.

