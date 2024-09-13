Egypt: President El-Sisi Calls for Full Commitment to Implementing UN Charter

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has underscored the importance of maintaining full commitment to the implementation of the United Nations Charter to establish a system based on the principles and rules of international law as well as the importance of reforming the structure of the global financial system.

President El-Sisi made the remarks during a speech he delivered on Thursday at the virtual live event "Summit of the Future Global Call".

Before the Pact for the Future is presented for adoption at the Summit of the Future, to be hosted by the United Nations General Assembly on September 22-23, the event offers a platform to hear the voices of Member States on the highest political level on their hopes and aspirations for the Pact and the Summit.

"We gather a few days before the Summit of the Future, which is filled with great expectations for reaching an international consensus that shall strengthen multilateral action, with the United Nations at its core, to achieve our shared goals of sustainable development by 2030, upholding international peace and security and ensuring that all peoples enjoy human rights, comprehensively and equitably," El-Sisi said.

"The Summit of the Future convenes amidst growing international crises, both politically and economically. I specifically underscore the grave escalation in the Middle East, with its adverse repercussions on the international arena. This requires our concerted efforts during the summit to achieve [a number of] priorities," he added.

The president noted that the first priority is maintaining full commitment to the implementation of the United Nations Charter to establish a system based on the principles and rules of international law, without discrimination or double standards, and the implementation of the resolutions of international legitimacy, to ensure international peace and security.

The second priority is "reforming the structure of the global financial system, boosting the engagement of developing countries in economic decision-making mechanisms, and strengthening the role of the United Nations in international economic governance. This shall significantly contribute to facilitating the Global South's access to essential funding required for sustainable development, in addition to addressing the mounting debt crisis faced by developing countries as a result of global crises which they have not caused," El-Sisi said.

The Egyptian leader pointed out that the third priority is focused on enhancing efforts toward the eradication of poverty and hunger globally, while addressing the challenges to food security, which are exacerbating by multiple factors, primarily water scarcity, whether due to natural or man-made causes.

"This necessitates international cooperation to secure universal access to water and to uphold international law in the management of cross-border rivers to ensure consensus among the concerned countries and prevent any harm to any country," he added.

"Finally, Egypt looks forward to the summit yielding tangible results that foster genuine change, honoring international commitments to provide security and promote sustainable development for all peoples without exception," the president concluded.