press release

The Hawks' Bellville based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team have on 11 September 2024 arrested a 55-year-old Kobie Nieuwenhuis on a warrant.

It is reported that the accused was a duly admitted attorney, notary and conveyancer. She practiced as such under the name, Nieuwenhuis Attorneys, for her own account from October 2010 until December 2014.

As appointed by the Master of the High Court, it is alleged that the accused was appointed as the executor of the estate of the late CK Flores. She was obligated to transfer the funds to the estate of the deceased but instead misappropriated the funds to the amount of R243 600-00 during the period of March 2011 to December 2014.

Nieuwenhuis appeared at the Bellville Magistrates Court on 12 September 2024 and the matter is postponed to 19 September 2024 for bail information and legal representation.