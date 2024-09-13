press release

- The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the killing of two unknown African males in a mob justice attack at Moteti village, Dennilton policing area in Sekhukhune District on Thursday morning, 12 September 2024.

The police were alerted about the mob justice incident, and upon arrival at the scene, they discovered the bodies of two unknown men lying down with multiple burned wounds.

Emergency personnel services were notified, and victims were certified dead at the scene.

The Provincial Commissioner has ordered an expeditious investigation into the murder.

"Despite the efforts we have put in place to deal with acts of criminality in Dennilton policing precinct, some select few people continue to conduct themselves with impunity. If someone is suspected to have committed an offence, communities are welcome to effect citizen's arrest and immediately call upon the police. No person is allowed to take law into his or her own hands. Those responsible for these senseless murders will be hunted down and punished for their actions," said Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

The police have opened two counts of murder.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigations should contact Detective Constable Nkgudi Andrew on 082 303 9907, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station, or share information on MySAPS App.

Police investigations are still ongoing.