South Africa: Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Condemns the Killing of Two Unknown African Males in a Mob Justice Attack At Moteti Village in Dennilton

12 September 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the killing of two unknown African males in a mob justice attack at Moteti village, Dennilton policing area in Sekhukhune District on Thursday morning, 12 September 2024.

The police were alerted about the mob justice incident, and upon arrival at the scene, they discovered the bodies of two unknown men lying down with multiple burned wounds.

Emergency personnel services were notified, and victims were certified dead at the scene.

The Provincial Commissioner has ordered an expeditious investigation into the murder.

"Despite the efforts we have put in place to deal with acts of criminality in Dennilton policing precinct, some select few people continue to conduct themselves with impunity. If someone is suspected to have committed an offence, communities are welcome to effect citizen's arrest and immediately call upon the police. No person is allowed to take law into his or her own hands. Those responsible for these senseless murders will be hunted down and punished for their actions," said Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

The police have opened two counts of murder.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigations should contact Detective Constable Nkgudi Andrew on 082 303 9907, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station, or share information on MySAPS App.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.