South Africa: Office of the Provincial Commissioner Free State - Serial Rapists Successfully Prosecuted

- A serial rapist that could be linked to four cases was successfully prosecuted and sentenced to serve more than 30 years' in jail for incidents dating as far back as 2017.

Vuyisile Jackson Mamokgwe (24) was successfully linked through DNA in December 2022, where Sergeant Anny Peter from the Mangaung Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Unit had to start the investigation process to trace the victims, arrest the suspect and prepare evidence to ensure the successful prosecution of the accused. He could be linked to the following cases:

In September 2017, a 30-year-old was with her friend at home when two unknown males broke into their home. The friends were both attacked and raped by the two unknown suspects, who fled the scene thereafter.

In September 2019, a 15-year-old victim was walking home alone at night when she met this unknown male who threatened to stab her, threw her on the ground and continued to rape her.

In February 2022, a 24-year-old met with the suspect who threatened and raped her; he took her personal belongings before he fled the scene.

On March 2023, the 15-year-old victim alleges that she was attacked and raped by an unknown man while walking in the street. The suspect was also unknown.

Sergeant Peter working together with Prosecutor Azola Key from the National Prosecuting Authority, managed to lead evidence in the Bloemfontein Regional Court in order to secure a successful conviction. He was charged in all four cases and sentenced to eight years each after he pleaded guilty on all charges, totalling to 32 years' direct imprisonment. The sentences will not run concurrently and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm. The name of Vuyisile Jackson Mamokgwe is also added to the register for sexual offenders.