press release

- Midweek crime combatting operations in the Garden Route District ensured that two suspects find themselves behind bars for dealing in drugs whilst 12 wanted suspects were arrested during tracing operations in George.

On Tuesday, 10 September 2024, Dysselsdorp police embarked on a crime combatting operation at Asla in Dysselsdorp. Upon searching the premises, the police members found 50 mandrax tablets, 51 bankies tik and seven half mandrax tablets. The members confiscated the drugs and arrested a 23-year-old suspect. He faces a charge of dealing in drugs.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 11 September 2024 at about 13:30, Garden Route Crime Combatting Team members were deployed in crime hot spot areas when they conducted an operation at a residence situated at Dassie Street, Hornlee in Knysna. The team proceeded with a search of the premises and found drugs on site. Police confiscated 51 mandrax tablets, 10 halves, 5 grams and arrested an 18-year-old suspect on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Furthermore, George Crime Prevention Unit members and investigators tracked down 12 wanted suspects on outstanding warrants of arrest. Those arrested are facing charges of murder, possession of abalone, robbery and housebreaking and theft. The police also recovered a Galaxy S24, stolen at a shop earlier, found in possession of one of the suspects.

All arrested will appear in their respective courts once charged.