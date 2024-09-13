press release

- The Provincial Commissioner for the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola accompanied by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing, Major General Luntu Ngubelanga, the District Commissioner for Frances Baard, Major General Charlotte Makgari and the Provincial Head for Supply Chain Management, Brigadier Karabo Makgari, handed over 30 new police vehicles to police stations, detective units and specialised units across the province.

The handing over of the vehicles held on 12 September 2024 at the SAPS K9 unit in Kimberley, will bolster police operations and assist in the effective investigation of crime in the five districts across the province.

The Provincial Commissioner handed over 3 fully equipped Mobile Community Service Centre Trucks to Frances Baard, Pixley Ka Seme and John Taolo Gaetsewe Districts respectively with the main focus of taking service delivery to remote areas and to ensure accessibility of communities to services, leaving no one behind.

In total 18 Isuzu 4x4 bakkies and 9 Isuzu 4x2 double cab bakkies suitable for the working terrain of the province were handed over.

Detective units that received new allocations included Carnarvon, Danielskuil, Niekerkshoop, Phillipstown, Prieska, Vosburg, Warrenton, Kathu, Augrabies, Kleinzee, Komagas and Tsineng .

Stock Theft and Endangered Species units from Kimberley, Upington, Springbok and De Aar as well as K9, the Kimberley Mounted unit and Search and Rescue units also received double cab bakkies.

General Otola reiterated that the SAPS will continue to enhance and improve on reaction time to community complaints. Intensified and enhanced visible policing with the consistent focus on keeping the province safe and secure will be increased.

She also reminded members to utilise the resources responsibly and efficiently and continue to unabatedly combat crime effectively throughout the Northern Cape province.