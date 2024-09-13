South Africa: Minister of Police Returns From the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, Held in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province, China

press release

Pretoria — The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, has returned from attending the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, held in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province, China. This international platform brought together security leaders from around the world to discuss the pressing issues of public safety and security in a global context.

During his working visit to China, Minister Mchunu held a significant bilateral meeting with the Chinese Minister of Public Security, Mr Wang Xiaohong. The discussions were centred on enhancing cooperation between South Africa and China in the area of public security. Both Ministers emphasised the crucial role of technology in crime detection and prevention. Minister Mchunu noted the importance of leveraging advanced technological tools to strengthen crime intelligence strategies. To this end, the two nations agreed to initiate joint programmes and training sessions, aimed at improving the capacity of law enforcement agencies in both countries to combat sophisticated criminal activities.

Minister Mchunu also welcomed the generous financial assistance announced by Chinese President Mr Xi Jinping during the State Visit by South African President, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa. This funding will be directed towards South Africa's fight against crime and corruption, reinforcing the country's commitment to creating a safer and more secure environment for all its citizens.

"The key takeaway from the forum is that crime is a global issue that transcends borders, and no country, regardless of its crime rate, can tackle it alone. International cooperation between countries and law enforcement agencies, such as Interpol, is essential in fighting transnational crime. Public security should never be handled in isolation; instead, it requires collaboration, consensus, and information sharing among global partners," said Minister Mchunu.

The Minister praised the conference for offering a platform that fostered collaboration, and he reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to strengthening ties with international security agencies to combat crime effectively.

