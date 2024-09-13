South Africa: Suspects Behind Bars for Firearm and Drugs Related Charges

12 September 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- The members attached to Maitland Flying Squad continue to ensure that they eradicate the illegal distribution of drugs and firearms in our communities which are regarded as the primary cause of criminal activities.

On Wednesday 11 September 2024, members responded to information received about drugs being kept at a premises in Gordons Bay. Upon arrival at the identified address the members searched the premises as well as the vehicle upon which they found and seized 40 mandrax tablets, five small packets of tik and an undisclosed amount of cash believed to be the proceeds of crime. A 43-year-old suspect was arrested and detained at Gordons Bay SAPS for the possession of drugs.

In an unrelated matter, on Wednesday 11 September 2024, members of Maitland Flying Squad followed up on information about a murder which was committed in Hanover Park area. The suspect was spotted in an informal settlement in Kampies Squatter camp. When the members arrived to the identified premises, they witnessed how the suspect took out a firearm from his pocket and threw it on the ground upon noticing SAPS members. The 32-year-old man was arrested and detained at Philippi SAPS for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The suspects will appear in the Strand and Athlone Magistrate's Court once charged, on the mentioned charges.

