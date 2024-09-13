South Africa: Police Launch Intensive Search for Suspects Who Shot and Killed Seven People in Highflats

press release

DURBAN - The Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has deployed a Provincial Team to spearhead the investigations and a search for suspects who shot and killed seven family members, including three children at Hlokozi area in Highflats on Wednesday night, 11 September 2024.

Police responded to reports of a shooting and upon arrival at the scene, seven bodies were found lying in a pool of blood inside a living room. It is reported that neighbours heard gunshot sounds and when they went to investigate they found that three women aged 35, 38 and 55 years old, and a 48-year-old man as well as three children aged 5, 11 and 12 years old were shot and killed.

The motive of the killing is yet to be established, although there is a suspicion of family feud and business-related tensions. A search for the suspects is already underway. Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has said that he is confident that police will crack the case and bring perpetrators to justice.

"Police shall never rest until the person or people behind the mass shooting are arrested. We call upon anyone who might have information that may assist in the investigation or about the possible whereabouts of the suspects to tip-off the nearest police or make use of our Crime Stop number 08600 10111", said Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi.