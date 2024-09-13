South Africa: Enrico Slawers to Stay in Jail for 57 Years

12 September 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, applauded the members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit for their sterling investigation which resulted in the conviction and ultimate sentencing of Enrico Slawers.

Initial reports reveal that on 30 November 2022 at approximately 21:00, the victims were sitting at a premises in Bishop Lavis when an unknown man walked up to them and randomly fired shots in their direction. All three victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The investigating team collected all the information at their disposal and learnt that the suspect fled to Botrivier. A successful tracing operation was launched and the 29-year-old suspect was arrested in Botrivier. The suspect made his first appearance in court and bail was successfully opposed.

The suspect entered into a plea agreement with the State and on Wednesday 11 September 2024, the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court sentenced Enrico to 15 years' imprisonment on count 1 murder, 15 years' on count 2 murder, 15 years' on count 3 murder, 10 years' for the illegal possession of a firearm and 2 years' for the illegal possession of ammunition.

