South Africa: Murder and Armed Robbery Suspect Fatally Wounded in a Shootout With Police in Welbedacht - One Arrested

press release

- A 47-year-old suspect who was wanted for the torture and double murder of his father and his stepmother was arrested after a high speed vehicle chase on the N2 southbound near the KwaMashu off-ramp on Thursday morning, 12 September 2024.

Further investigations led the police to an informal settlement at Welbadacht in search of another suspect. At the sight of police officers, the other suspect fired shots towards the police and police returned fire, sparking a shootout. The suspect was shot and fatally wounded during the shootout and he was found in possession of a firearm. A search is still underway for more firearms.

It is reported that the arrested suspect and his now deceased accomplice went to oPhondweni area in Ngwavuma on Wednesday night and tortured his father and his stepmother before shooting them dead.

The suspects, who are also believed to be hitmen, have also been linked with cases of murder, armed robberies including cash in transit robberies in Ngwavuma, Jozini, Mayville, Cato Manor, Chatsworth and Gingindlovu.

The motive of the Ngwavuma killing is suspected to be witchcraft related family feud. The arrested suspect will appear in court soon.