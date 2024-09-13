Rwanda Achieves Top Ranking in Global Cybersecurity

In this year's Global Cybersecurity Index report, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) has ranked Rwanda first tier in Global Cybersecurity, attaining a score of 95-100%. Rwanda was grouped with 46 other countries, in a selection reserved for "Role Model" nations that demonstrate the ideals of all 5 cybersecurity pillars. Five of the 46 are African countries: Rwanda, Mauritius, Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania. They join global leaders such as Japan, the United States, Qatar, The United Arab Emirates, South Korea, and others.

ITU indicates stated that "The Global Cybersecurity Index is a trusted benchmark that measures the commitment of countries to cybersecurity at a global level." Rwanda's placement in the first tier is a testament to the government's dedication to building a secure and safe cyberspace. Cybersecurity is crucial for a country's development and economic prosperity, providing protection from dangers in today's digital world.

ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin spoke on the importance of ensuring security in the digital world in an earlier statement. She emphasized that "The Progress seen in the Global Cybersecurity Index is a sign that we must continue to focus our efforts to ensure that everyone, everywhere can safely and securely manage cybersecurity threats in today's increasingly complex digital landscape."

Eraste Rurangwa of the National Cyber Security Authority reiterated the importance of this milestone. He noted that while this milestone is commendable and reflects the government's commitment to building a secure cyberspace, there is a need to remain vigilant , cognizant of the complex and evolving nature of today cyber threats. " All must stay vigilant in the face of increasingly sophisticated challenges, particularly in the age of threats powered by emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence," Rurangwa added.

This ranking is a reflection of Rwanda's proactive approach to addressing digital security challenges and its commitment to fostering a secure cyberspace for its citizens and businesses.

As Rwanda continues to advance its digital transformation agenda, this recognition serves as both a milestone and a reminder of the ongoing need for robust cybersecurity measures.