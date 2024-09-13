Somalia: Arab League Warns Ethiopia Over Somalia Sovereignty Violations

Cairo — In a decisive show of solidarity, the Arab League has issued a stern warning to Ethiopia over its actions that threaten Somalia's sovereignty.

Following a high-level meeting in Cairo, attended by key Arab foreign ministers including Somalia's Ahmed Maalim Fiqi, the League condemned Ethiopia's recent moves as violations of international norms and Somalia's territorial integrity.

The statement from the Cairo meeting explicitly rejected any foreign attempts to undermine Somalia's sovereignty, directly addressing Ethiopia's controversial agreement with Somaliland.

This pact, signed in January 2024, aims to grant Ethiopia access to the Red Sea by leasing 20 kilometers of coastline, a move Somalia views as an infringement on its maritime rights.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland's leader Muse Bihi Abdi signed the deal, which includes plans for a military base and a commercial port. However, the Arab League, alongside international bodies like the UN, has urged Ethiopia to respect the principles of non-interference and territorial sovereignty, emphasizing the need for stability in the Horn of Africa.

Somalia's Foreign Minister Dr. Issa Kayd has indicated that despite international opposition, the agreement might proceed to formalization, escalating tensions. Amidst this backdrop, a mediation meeting between Somalia and Ethiopia, facilitated by Turkey, is scheduled for September 17 in Ankara, though the outcome remains uncertain.

The Arab League's stance, backed by its charter and UN principles, underscores unified Arab support for Somalia, calling on the global community to uphold Somalia's unity and territorial integrity against external threats.