Namibia: Electricity Control Board Reviews Distribution Grid and Connection Code

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) had a stakeholder workshop for the review and update of the Distribution Grid and Connection Code at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort last week.

During his opening remarks, ECB Chief Executive Robert Kahimise explained that the goal of a Distribution Grid Code is to establish the rules and procedures that allow individuals or entities to use the distribution network and permit the distribution network to be planned and operated safely, reliably, efficiently and economically.

"The Distribution Grid Code applies to all distributors, embedded generators, end-user customers, retailers, re-sellers and any other entities with equipment connected to the distribution network," he said.

He also noted that the Distribution Grid Code was promulgated in 2018 and has not been reviewed since and there has been a lot of changes and technological advancements in the electricity supply industry which amongst others include the introduction of the MSB Model.

Moreover, the development of the new Connection Code which was partly developed during the recent review of the Transmission Grid Code in 2023 also need to be concluded.

The board stated that all connection issues including those contained in the Distribution and Renewable Energy Grid Codes, will be incorporated in a new Connection Code to align with SADC Regional Codes and to follow international best practices. Therefore, promulgation of the Renewable Energy Grid Code was withdrawn and cancelled.

The Connection Code incorporating the Renewable Energy Grid Code and containing connection issues from the Transmission Grid has since been drafted and is now being reviewed together with the Distribution Grid Code to incorporate distribution connection issues.

Furthermore, these documents were previously shared and discussed with the ECB and the Grid Code Advisory Committee, and inputs received were incorporated in the drafts and presented to the broader stakeholders at the workshop.

Kahimise also mentioned that they plan to submit the final Distribution Grid and Connection Codes to the the ECB during November 2024 for approval and subsequent submission to the Minister of Mines and Energy and ensuing promulgation by the Minister of Justice.