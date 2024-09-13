Congo-Kinshasa: Authorities Told DRC's Makala Prison Was Set to Erupt Before Deadly Riot

Congolese authorities were warned of a situation "on the verge of explosion" at the notorious Makala prison, which witnessed a deadly riot last week when inmates forced open locked wings, set fires and looted facilities. Letters from the prison's director, seen by RFI, reveal the Justice Ministry was repeatedly told that Makala's severe overcrowding and inadequate conditions had created a crisis waiting to happen.

In the early hours of 2 September, the unrest at Makala resulted in at least 131 deaths and over 260 cases of sexual assault.

The riot saw inmates breaking into various sections of the Kinshasa prison, including the female quarters, and setting fire to administrative offices while ransacking the food depot.

Prisoners died from gunshot wounds, being crushed in stampedes or as a result of other serious injuries.

Prison director Joseph Yusufu Maliki alerted the Justice Minister of the urgent situation in various letters dating from 1 March 2023 to 21 January 2024.

He warned of the dire conditions at Makala, including severe overcrowding and inadequate security, which he said contributed to contagious diseases and suffocation.

He suggested a series of measures to improve the situation but claims he received no response.

Letter dated 9 October 2023 from Makala prison director to Justice minister warning about dangerous inmates and need to transfer them to high security prison

Prison doctor Jadot Bernard Vibula Vundala also informed the Justice Ministry about the inadequacy of medical care at Makala. A letter sent on 21 April cited a rise in diseases, malnutrition and severe health conditions among the inmates.

"Inmates sleep directly on the floor, in corridors and even in lavatories. They also take turns to sleep," he wrote.

Makala prison, built during Belgian colonial rule in 1957 to accommodate 1,500 inmates, now houses around 15,000 individuals, both male and female.

The conditions have been described by journalist Stanis Bujakera, who was imprisoned there, as the "antechamber to hell where survival is a miracle".

Bujakera told RFI that out of the 15,000 people held in Makala, only 4,000 were actually serving a sentence - the majority being detained while awaiting trial.

"While I was at Makala, I met Damas Ngoy Kumbu who was detained for 21 years with no conviction. He was finally released on 29 July," Bujakera said.

Dozens charged

On Wednesday, 63 people faced military court charges including "spiteful destruction, arson, acts of terrorism and rape of women".

The United Nations reported that 268 out of 348 women detained at Makala suffered sexual violence during the unrest, including rape.

The authorities claim no inmates escaped, but inmates and prisoners' rights groups argue there are nearly 2,000 fewer prisoners in Makala now than before the incident.

In response to the crisis, Justice Minister Constant Mutamba suspended prison director Maliki, whose family in Kinshasa have denied reports that he was on the run following the prison break.

Maliki is currently in Paris receiving treatment for a severe case of malaria, and is scheduled to return to the DRC on 15 September, according to travel documents seen by RFI.

Meanwhile Mutamba has banned the transfer of inmates from Makala and pledged to build a new prison, among other efforts, to address overcrowding.

Rights groups, opposition leaders and the European Union are demanding an independent investigation, accusing the government of excessive force and attempting to cover up the full extent of the violence.

President Felix Tshisekedi has ordered a comprehensive review of the prison system.