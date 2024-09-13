Tanzania: Costech Unveils Programmes for Female Tech Innovators

DAR ES SALAAM: THE Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) launched two programmes yesterday to enhance the utilisation of science, technology and innovation in the country.

The programmes, Future Femtech and Kuza Femtech, are designed to provide targeted support to female entrepreneurs and adolescent girls, equipping them with the necessary tools, resources and networks to thrive in the technology sector.

COSTECH Director General Dr Amos Nungu said during the programme launch that the commission's commitment is to create a nation where technology drives economic growth.

"Our strategy is to enhance the utilisation of science, technology and innovation in the country.

"We are committed to creating a nation where technology drives economic growth and young women are empowered to lead and innovate," said Dr Nungu.

Kuza Femtech supports girls who have missed educational opportunities by providing training and resources to help them succeed while Future Femtech targets women entrepreneurs.

Dr Nungu said that Future Femtech, which began last year, has already supported five innovative female-led companies with 50m/-.

"Those five companies were the ones that brought the best business ideas out of 180 applicants," he said.

COSTECH desires to see more women becoming leaders in the technology sector and noted that they collaborated with UNICEF and UNDP through the UNDP Funguo initiation programme.

The COSTECH Manager of Technology Management Transfer, Dr Erasto Mlyuka, encouraged all stakeholders, potential applicants and partners to engage fully with the initiatives.

"The Future Femtech and Kuza Tech programmes are not just about individual success, they are about shaping the future of Tanzania's technology landscape," said Dr Mlyuka.

He said that Kuza Femtech specifically targets young girls aged 15 to 20, providing them with technological skills and knowledge to help them become self-sufficient and create job opportunities for women.

"They will also receive mentorship and funding to start their own businesses which will allow them to earn a stable income and generate additional employment opportunities for Tanzanians," he added.

He said Kuza Femtech targets to mentor about 200 girls by the end of this year.