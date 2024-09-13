Tanzania: Families, Entrepreneurs in Zanzibar Urged to Use Clean Cooking Energy

Zanzibar in a bid to curb deforestation and promote sustainable development, families and food vendors in Zanzibar are being encouraged to adopt clean cooking energy.

This transition is seen as essential for environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Speaking at an event in Fuoni Constituency, Unguja West B District Commissioner, Ms Hamida Khamis Mussa, highlighted the efforts of President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi in promoting the use of clean cooking energy.

According to the DC, their advocacy for cleaner alternatives aims to ensure sustainable growth for Tanzanians by reducing reliance on firewood and charcoal.

During the event, 200 women entrepreneurs received liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stoves as part of a larger initiative to discourage the use of traditional fuels that harm the environment.

"Let us stop cutting down trees for energy. It's both unhealthy and damaging to the environment, putting our country at risk of climaterelated disasters," he said.

She said the use of clean cooking energy help to save trees and protect the nature. Fuoni Constituency's Member of the House of Representatives, Mr Yussuf Hassan Iddi, spoke about the wider implications of switching to LPG.

"LPG liberates society, particularly women, from the burden of using firewood and charcoal. It will stimulate economic growth, protect the environment, and keep our mothers healthy," he said.

Mr. Ramadhan Siasa from Lake Gas Company added that while promoting LPG is crucial, ensuring that users are educated on safe stove operation is equally important to prevent accidents.

Two recipients of the LPG stoves, Ms Chausiku Mohamed and Ms Maryam Issa Khamis, expressed their gratitude to the government and the gas company for introducing them to clean energy.

"This is a life-changing opportunity for us," said Ms. Mohamed.

"We look forward to learning and adapting to this new form of cooking energy." They urged the government and private sector to expand clean energy awareness in rural and coastal areas, where firewood and charcoal remain the dominant sources of energy.

The distribution of these stoves forms part of a broader government campaign aimed at environmental protection through the promotion of clean energy.

Analysts point out that women's health is a key factor in reducing child mortality and improving maternal health, and access to clean cooking energy can play a vital role in achieving these goals.

LPG is recognised as a portable, clean, and efficient energy source, ideal for cooking and heating in developing countries.

There is a global call for increased efforts to provide access to LPG for one billion people by 2030.