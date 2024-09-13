Tanzania: Puma Gas Unveils Campaign to Drive Clean Energy Adoption in Tanzania

12 September 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DAR ES SALAAM: In a bold move to support the government's ambitious goal of changing recent percent of Tanzanians using clean energy, Puma Gas has unveiled its groundbreaking campaign named "Bei Kama Mkaa" (Price like Charcoal).

The campaign aims to raise public awareness about the cost benefits of using gas over charcoal and to encourage widespread adoption of clean energy solutions.

The month-long initiative will also offers Puma Gas at promotional prices, making clean energy more accessible to all.

Speaking at the campaign's launch, on Monday Marketing Manager at Puma Gas Tanzania Ms Lilian Janora, highlighted the importance of this shift stating that :"Our research shows that the daily cost of charcoal is significantly higher than gas.

By making this comparison clear, we want to help Tanzanians realize the financial and environmental benefits of using clean energy."

She further emphasized the role of gas companies in supporting the government's clean energy agenda, particularly in promoting the use of gas for cooking.

"As gas suppliers, it's our responsibility to lead this conversation and engage with the public directly. We are the link between clean energy solutions and the people who need them most," she added.

On his part Jeffrey Nasser, Public Relations Manager at Puma Gas Tanzania, said that the campaign is also designed to reach men, who often bear the financial responsibility for household energy costs.

"We want to empower men with the knowledge that gas is not only more affordable but also more efficient than charcoal. This understanding can help families save money and improve their quality of life."

Residents of Dar es Salaam have applauded the government's efforts to promote clean energy, crediting President Samia Suluhu Hassan for spearheading initiatives that have significantly reduced the time and effort required to prepare meals, compared to using traditional cooking fuels.

