Tanzania: JKCI to Host Patients From 13 Countries

The Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in collaboration with an Egyptian based hospital, Andalusia plans to launch a seven-day special camp for examining and treating people with blood vessel problems from 13 African countries.

A statement issued by JKCI in Dar es Salaam said the camp will begin from September 22 to 28 this year and urged health professionals from District, Regional and Referral hospitals to send patients with blood vessel blockage problems for treatment.

The seven days camp will include removing blocked arteries using a cath lab machine, small hole surgery in treating dilated veins by laser ablation, and opening blocked arteries by ballooning.

However, JKCI asked patients suffering from numbness in the legs, leg ulcers that do not heal for a long time and blood vessel problems in the legs to arrive at the institute for examination and treatment.

Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) is a government owned National Specialized and University Teaching Hospital offering cardiovascular care, training and research services.

Currently, JKCI provides evidence-based cardiovascular care, conducts training and undertakes impactful research.

Being a government-owned institute, it serves patients from all the regions in the country who are referred from regional referral and designated hospitals for super specialized cardiovascular care.

Furthermore the Institute also receives patients from nearby countries, especially those sharing borders with Tanzania including Kenya, Malawi, Comoro Island, Zambia, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe, Sudan and Somalia.

The Institute is equipped with ultra-modern technology and equipment, state of the art theatres, an Intensive Care Unit and patient rooms.